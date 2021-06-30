Limerick's Munster senior camogie final fixture details confirmed

Limerick's Munster senior camogie final fixture details confirmed

Limerick face Cork in the Munster senior camogie final this Saturday

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE fixture details have been confirmed for Limerick's Munster senior camogie final clash with Cork this weekend.

Limerick will face Cork at The Ragg Grounds, Co Tipperary at 3.30pm this Saturday. The game will be refereed by Aaron Hogg, of Clare.

Limerick will be making their first final appearance since 2017 when they defeated Cork 1-13 to 0-14 in the decider played at Charleville.

Pat Ryan's side booked their Munster senior camogie championship final appearance on Saturday with a 0-13 to 0-9 victory over Waterford last weekend.

Caomihe Costelloe led the scoring with eight pointed frees as the Shannonsiders proved too strong for The Deise in Walsh Park on Saturday evening.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie