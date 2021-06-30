Limerick's Munster senior camogie final fixture details confirmed

Limerick face Cork in the Munster senior camogie final this Saturday
THE fixture details have been confirmed for Limerick's Munster senior camogie final clash with Cork this weekend.
Limerick will face Cork at The Ragg Grounds, Co Tipperary at 3.30pm this Saturday. The game will be refereed by Aaron Hogg, of Clare.
Limerick will be making their first final appearance since 2017 when they defeated Cork 1-13 to 0-14 in the decider played at Charleville.
Pat Ryan's side booked their Munster senior camogie championship final appearance on Saturday with a 0-13 to 0-9 victory over Waterford last weekend.
Caomihe Costelloe led the scoring with eight pointed frees as the Shannonsiders proved too strong for The Deise in Walsh Park on Saturday evening.
It’s a double header next Saturday for the @MunsterCamogie Senior and Intermediate Finals! @LimCamogie @camogietipp @BlackBeeInvest #corkcamogie pic.twitter.com/MBCUBa5hrO— OfficialCorkCamogie (@CorkCamogie) June 29, 2021
