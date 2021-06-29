Cup magic as Limerick GAA VIPs visit the Mayor

THE Mayor of the City and County of Limerick has welcomed some Very VIPs to the Council’s Corporate Headquarters in Merchant’s Quay.

The Liam MacCarthy Cup, along with the six other cups that Limerick GAA won in 2020 were brought to Limerick City and County Council by the captains of the Limerick senior and minor hurling and senior football teams on a courtesy visit by Limerick GAA to Limerick City and County Council.

In addition to the Liam MacCarthy Cup, Limerick’s Senior hurlers won the Co-Op Superstores Munster League, Allianz League and Munster Senior Hurling Championships Cups. Limerick Senior Footballers won the McGrath Cup and Allianz League Division Four cup, while the Limerick Minor hurlers brought the provincial cup back to Limerick.

Traditionally, the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick would host a special reception for the champions, along with a homecoming for the All-Ireland winners.

However following the great win last December, health guidelines did not allow such events to take place. Large scale events are still restricted.

Instead, a courtesy call was made by members of Limerick GAA to Merchant’s Quay and they brought the seven cups.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins said: “Limerick GAA has done so much to keep our spirits up through the Covid-19 pandemic, and they performed brilliantly on the pitch giving Limerick people something to shout about.”

“Unfortunately the times we are in meant the scenes in Summer 2018 could not be repeated. But the players know the whole of Limerick is behind them and were delighted with their success on the field.”

“I’m honoured that the GAA accepted the invitation for the courtesy visit and I’m delighted they brought all seven cups with them. It was a truly remarkable year. Well done to them all and the very best in this year’s championship.”

Following this visit, the Mayor has embarked on a round Limerick trip to GAA clubs across the city and county, to present scrolls to Limerick’s GAA clubs in recognition of the Trojan and important work they have done in communities throughout the pandemic.

The scrolls are inscribed with: ‘The Mayor and Members of Limerick City and County Council, acting on behalf of the people of Limerick acknowledges the club's contribution and assistance to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.’

Mayor Collins said: “It was important that we recognise the work that ordinary club members have done within their communities since Covid hit. I have been heartened but not surprised at the way communities the length and breadth of Limerick have come out in force to help one another during this time.”

“Our GAA clubs have been central to this massive up swell in community spirit and these visits and scrolls are a small but important way to mark this. It shows the strength of community and the significant role the GAA plays in Limerick.”

Scrolls have been presented to all clubs, with all health guidelines adhered to.