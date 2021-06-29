Fixture details for 2020 All-Ireland minor hurling final confirmed

Limerick's Ronan Lyons celebrates their Munster minor hurling final win over Tipperary last December
LIMERICK minor hurlers will face a trip to Portlaoise on Saturday, July 10 for an All-Ireland final showdown with Kilkenny or Offaly if they can overcome Galway in Friday night's All-Ireland semi-final fixture.
The fixture details for the 2020 All-Ireland minor hurling final were confirmed this Tuesday and should Munster champions Limerick get the better of Galway in Friday night's All-Ireland semi-final at Cusack Park, Ennis, 7.30pm, the Shannonsiders would book a spot in the July 10 final at MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.
The final, which will feature the winners of the Limerick v Galway semi-final and of this weekend's Leinster minor hurling final between Kilkenny and Offaly, will go head-to-head at 5pm on Saturday week.
The result of the final will be determined on the day with extra-time set to take place.
Both Friday night's All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final and Saturday week's All-Ireland minor final will be shown live on TG4.
