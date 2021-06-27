WATCH: Cronin's braces helps battling Treaty Utd secure point in WNL

RESILIENT Treaty United struck late to secure a precious 2-2 draw with Athlone Town in their Women's National League fixture played at Jackman Park on Sunday.

Two goals from the impressive Aoife Cronin, one in either half, helping a battling Treaty side pick up a precious league point against the Midlanders.

The gritty draw came on the back of an excellent 2-1 success for the Niall Connolly-managed Treaty United side in their final fixture before the mid-season break against Bohemians.

Resuming action after that three-week break, Treaty hit the front against Athlone on the half hour mark when Cronin seized on a misplaced pass, before racing through and flicking the ball beyond the Athlone keeper.

The visitors were level 1-1 at half-time, thanks to a goal from Katelyn Keogh and Athlone hit the front through Melissa O’Kane on 66 minutes.

However, to their credit Treaty battled impressively in their bid to draw level and Cronin struck for the equaliser on 85 minutes when latching onto Esra Kangal's astute pass before firing the ball past the advancing Athlone 'keeper and into the visitors net.

Next up for Treaty United is an away date with Wexford Youths on Saturday next, July 3 at Ferrycarrig Park. The game has a 6.30pm kick-off.

TREATY UNITED: Michaela Mitchell, Shannon Parbat (Clodagh Doherty 66), Eimear Carey (Alannah Mitchell 37), Jesse Mendez, Eve O'Sullivan, Tara O'Gorman (Capt), Jenna Slattery (Lauren Keane 67), Gillian Keenan, Olivia Gibson (Esra Kangal 66), Aoife Cronin, Rebecca Horgan (Anna Shanagher 67).

ATHLONE TOWN: Abbigayle Ronayne, Fiona Owens, Kayleigh Shine, Katelyn Keogh, Kellie Brennan, Laurie Ryan (Capt), Roisin Molloy, Aoife Horan, Emily Corbat, Melissa O'Kane, Kayla Brady.

