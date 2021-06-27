Springboks cancel training due to Covid cases in squad

Former Munster Director of Rugby and current South African DOR Rassie Erasmus
THE Springboks cancelled Sunday’s planned training session in Johannesburg as a precautionary measure when scheduled testing protocols returned three positive COVID-19 test results when the team assembled on Saturday.
Three players in the South African squad tested positive for the virus following stringent real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing procedures on arrival at the team base.
Team management 'immediately put the squad into self-isolation as a precaution until specialist medical advice' is sought from the Castle Lager Lions Series Medical Advisory Group (MAG), South African Rugby confirmed
A decision on further team activities will be made shortly.
SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus emphasised that the team had followed all the necessary precautions since the start of the three-week conditioning camp hosted in Bloemfontein, which included mandatory COVID-19 testing three times a week, and that they would be led by specialist advice before any action is taken.
The British and Irish Lions squad, led by new captain Conor Murray, is set to fly out to South Africa this evening for an eight-game tour including three Tests against World champions, the Springboks.
