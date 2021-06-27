Jerry Flannery celebrates Premiership final glory with Harlequins

LIMERICK man Jerry Flannery celebrated a thrilling Premiership final success with Harlequins at Twickenham on Saturday.

Former Munster hooker and assistant coach Flannery is line-out coach with the new Gallagher Premiership champions 'Quins.

Harlequins defeated Exeter Chiefs 40-38 in a thrilling final. It was 'Quins first Premiership title for nine years.

Jerry Flannery played 93 times for Munster and completed five seasons on Munster's coaching ticket after retiring from playing rugby in 2012. The two-time Heineken Cup winner in 2006 and 2008 also won 41 caps for Ireland between 2005 and 2011.

Flannery joined Harlequins as line-out coach last summer.

After hanging up his playing boots, Flannery turned his hand to coaching, first as a strength and conditioning coach with Premier League football team Arsenal from 2013-14 before being recruited as Munster’s scrum coach by the late Anthony Foley in 2014, going on to become the Irish province’s forwards coach in 2017 before leaving his former club last year.

Having come back from 28-0 down to beat Premiership table-toppers Bristol in extra time in last week's semi-final, Quins impressed in yesterday's showpiece final at Twickenham as they held off the reigning champions for large parts of the game to write a famous chapter in the London club's history.

Harlequins' route to the final had been a bumpy one - they had registered just two league wins under former coach Paul Gustard when he left in January.

The club was in seventh place in the table, but general manager Billy Millard became the focal point for the team and fellow coaches Jerry Flannery, Nick Evans and Adam Jones stepped up.

Former Munster, Shannon RFC and Garryowen FC scrum-half Jack Stafford is a member of the Harlequins playing squad.

Stafford joined 'Quins last August initially on a short-term deal after impressing in a trial

The talented half-back joined the Munster Academy in the summer of 2017 and made his Guinness Pro14 debut against Zebre at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in November of that year.

The former Glenstal Abbey Schools star made two further appearances off the bench for Munster that season in the Pro14.

Stafford, who made his European Challenge Cup debut for 'Quins against Ulster in April, also played All-Ireland League rugby with Shannon RFC and more recently Garryowen FC.