Fr Casey's complete hat-trick of Limerick Premier minor football titles

FR Casey's continued their dominance of Limerick underage football when their minor team captured the county title for the third season in a row when beating Newcastle West 0-11 to 1-5 in the delayed 2020 premier grade final in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Friday evening.

Although they trailed by five points despite dominating possession for most the first twenty-five minutes, a run over eight unanswered points either side of the interval vaulted them onto a platform their opponents could never manage to climb.

When it came to gaining, maintaining and using possession up the middle, their challengers never found the key to unlocking the grip Eli Riordan and Sam Quigley exerted on the game and, once the

Abbeyfeale club finally found their shooting boots, there was only going to be one outcome.

However, they had to wait for the arrival of of subs Ronan Quirke and Gearóid Scannell to the fray before possession was transformed into the stream of scores that guaranteed the result.

Maybe the result might have been different had the Magpies followed up on the game's only goal at the end of a slick movement and held out a few minutes more to magnify the doubts seeping into the champions' heads but it was Casey who reacted to the setback to show the resolve of this all-conquering generation of footballers.

Fr Casey's had trailed 0-5 to 1-3 at half-time at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

SCORERS: Fr Casey's: Eoghan O'Connell 0-4 (3 frees), Ronan Quirke 0-3, Jack quinlivan 0-2, Seán Kilbridge, Gearóid Scannell 0-1 each; Newcastle West: Ethan Woulfe 0-3 (2 frees), Oisín Enright 1-0, Evan McMahon, Leon Barry 0-1 each.

