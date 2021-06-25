Fr Casey's complete hat-trick of Limerick Premier minor football titles

Fr Casey's complete hat-trick of Limerick Premier minor football titles

The Fr Casey's team which defeated Newcastle West in the county premier minor football final at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Friday night PICTURE: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

John Redington at the LIT Gaelic Grounds

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

FR Casey's continued their dominance of Limerick underage football when their minor team captured the county title for the third season in a row when beating Newcastle West 0-11 to 1-5 in the delayed 2020 premier grade final in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Friday evening.

Although they trailed by five points despite dominating possession for most the first twenty-five minutes, a run over eight unanswered points either side of the interval vaulted them onto a platform their opponents could never manage to climb.

When it came to gaining, maintaining and using possession up the middle, their challengers never found the key to unlocking the grip Eli Riordan and Sam Quigley exerted on the game and, once the
Abbeyfeale club finally found their shooting boots, there was only going to be one outcome.

However, they had to wait for the arrival of of subs Ronan Quirke and Gearóid Scannell to the fray before possession was transformed into the stream of scores that guaranteed the result.

Maybe the result might have been different had the Magpies followed up on the game's only goal at the end of a slick movement and held out a few minutes more to magnify the doubts seeping into the champions' heads but it was Casey who reacted to the setback to show the resolve of this all-conquering generation of footballers.

Fr Casey's had trailed 0-5 to 1-3 at half-time at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

SCORERS: Fr Casey's: Eoghan O'Connell 0-4 (3 frees), Ronan Quirke 0-3, Jack quinlivan 0-2, Seán Kilbridge, Gearóid Scannell 0-1 each; Newcastle West: Ethan Woulfe 0-3 (2 frees), Oisín Enright 1-0, Evan McMahon, Leon Barry 0-1 each.

*See next week's Limerick Leader for full match analysis and big match pictures from the county premier minor football final

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie