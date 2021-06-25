Limerick side to face Waterford in Munster SFC is named

Limerick side to face Waterford in Munster SFC is named

The Limerick side to take on Waterford in their Munster SFC has been named

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick side to face Waterford in Saturday's Munster senior football championship has been named.

Billy Lee's Limerick charges will take on Waterford at the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 3pm in their quarter-final tie.

Should Limerick win the game, they will face Cork in a Munster semi-final.

Saturday's clash with Waterford can be viewed on GAAGO.

Limerick SFC v Waterford

1 Donal Ó Sullivan       Monaleen

2 Sean O’Dea              Kilteely/Dromkeen

3 Brian Fanning           Pallasgreen

4 Michael Donovan     Galbally

5 Robert Childs           Galtee Gaels

6 Iain Corbett   (Capt)       Newcastlewest

7 Gordon Brown           Na Piarsaigh

8 Darragh Treacy         St Kieran’s

9 Tommie Childs          Galtee Gaels

10 Cian Sheehan         Newcastlewest

11 Cillian Fahy             Dromcollogher/Broadford

12 Adrian Enright          Fr. Casey’s

13 Danny Neville           Ballysteen

14 Robbie Burke           Adare

15 Hugh Bourke            Adare

Substitutes:

16 Aaron O'Sullivan      Pallasgreen

17 Dave Connolly          Adare

18 Paul Maher               Adare

19 Tony McCarthy         Kildimo/Pallaskenry

20 Killian Ryan              Mungret St. Paul’s

21 Josh Ryan                Oola 

22 Brian Donovan          Monaleen

23 Seamus O'Carroll     Castleknock

24 Pádraig De Brún       Firies

25 Peter Nash               Kildimo/Pallaskenry

28 James Naughton     St Senans

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie