Limerick side to face Waterford in Munster SFC is named

The Limerick side to take on Waterford in their Munster SFC has been named
THE Limerick side to face Waterford in Saturday's Munster senior football championship has been named.
Billy Lee's Limerick charges will take on Waterford at the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 3pm in their quarter-final tie.
Should Limerick win the game, they will face Cork in a Munster semi-final.
Saturday's clash with Waterford can be viewed on GAAGO.
Limerick SFC v Waterford
1 Donal Ó Sullivan Monaleen
2 Sean O’Dea Kilteely/Dromkeen
3 Brian Fanning Pallasgreen
4 Michael Donovan Galbally
5 Robert Childs Galtee Gaels
6 Iain Corbett (Capt) Newcastlewest
7 Gordon Brown Na Piarsaigh
8 Darragh Treacy St Kieran’s
9 Tommie Childs Galtee Gaels
10 Cian Sheehan Newcastlewest
11 Cillian Fahy Dromcollogher/Broadford
12 Adrian Enright Fr. Casey’s
13 Danny Neville Ballysteen
14 Robbie Burke Adare
15 Hugh Bourke Adare
Substitutes:
16 Aaron O'Sullivan Pallasgreen
17 Dave Connolly Adare
18 Paul Maher Adare
19 Tony McCarthy Kildimo/Pallaskenry
20 Killian Ryan Mungret St. Paul’s
21 Josh Ryan Oola
22 Brian Donovan Monaleen
23 Seamus O'Carroll Castleknock
24 Pádraig De Brún Firies
25 Peter Nash Kildimo/Pallaskenry
28 James Naughton St Senans
Limerick Senior Football Team to play Waterford is selected : https://t.co/5aDQDxSlCz— Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) June 25, 2021
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.