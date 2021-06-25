Limerick side to face Waterford in Munster camogie semi-final named

Limerick players arriving for their National Camogie League Division 1 quarter-final with Kilkenny at Birr this month
THE Limerick side to face Waterford in the Munster senior championship semi-final on Saturday evening has been named.
The Limerick management team have named an unchanged side from the one which defeated Clare in the opening round for Saturday's semi-final at Walsh Park which has a 7.15pm throw-in time.
Limerick are looking to get back into the Munster senior final for the first time since 2017.
Pat Ryan's Limerick side secured their place in this weekend's semi-final after scoring a deserved 2-11 to 1-9 preliminary round victory over Clare at in Clarina on Saturday last.
THURSDAY TEAM NEWS— Limerick Camogie (@LimCamogie) June 24, 2021
Pat Ryan & management team have named an unchanged side to take on Waterford in this year's Munster Championship Semi-Final.
Our girls looking to get back to a Munster Final for the first time since 2017.
Roll on Saturday pic.twitter.com/2yNLlMTNYd
