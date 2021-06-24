Live TV coverage for Limerick's All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final clash

Live TV coverage for Limerick's All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final clash

Limerick players, from left, Liam Lynch, Ethan Hurley and Patrick O'Donovan celebrate their Munster minor final win over Tipperary last December

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

FIXTURE details for Limerick's 2020 All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final clash with Galway have been confirmed.

The delayed semi-final fixture between Munster champions Limerick and Galway will take place on Friday, July 2 at Cusack Park, Ennis at 7.30pm.

The result will be determined on the day with extra time in the case of the sides finishing level.

The All-Ireland semi-final will be televised live on TG4.

Should the Diarmuid Mullins-managed Limerick side overcome the Tribesmen they will be involved in the All-Ireland final on the following weekend, July 10-11.

Limerick retained their Munster minor hurling championship title with a 2-22 to 0-25 extra time win over Tipperary at the LIT Gaelic Grounds last December. 

It was a second ever back-to-back Munster MHC title for Limerick and a ninth ever crown at this grade.

The All-Ireland semi-final date with Galway was originally scheduled to take place on the opening weekend of January. However, Covid-19 restrictions resulted in the game being put back.

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie