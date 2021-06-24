Live TV coverage for Limerick's All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final clash

Limerick players, from left, Liam Lynch, Ethan Hurley and Patrick O'Donovan celebrate their Munster minor final win over Tipperary last December
FIXTURE details for Limerick's 2020 All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final clash with Galway have been confirmed.
The delayed semi-final fixture between Munster champions Limerick and Galway will take place on Friday, July 2 at Cusack Park, Ennis at 7.30pm.
The result will be determined on the day with extra time in the case of the sides finishing level.
The All-Ireland semi-final will be televised live on TG4.
Should the Diarmuid Mullins-managed Limerick side overcome the Tribesmen they will be involved in the All-Ireland final on the following weekend, July 10-11.
Limerick retained their Munster minor hurling championship title with a 2-22 to 0-25 extra time win over Tipperary at the LIT Gaelic Grounds last December.
It was a second ever back-to-back Munster MHC title for Limerick and a ninth ever crown at this grade.
The All-Ireland semi-final date with Galway was originally scheduled to take place on the opening weekend of January. However, Covid-19 restrictions resulted in the game being put back.
