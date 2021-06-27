Treaty Utd seek back-to-back WNL wins as Athlone visit Jackman

TREATY United resume action in the Women's National League this Sunday when hoping to make it back-to-back league wins.

Treaty United host Athlone Town at Jackman Park at 2pm on Sunday.

This weekend's series of fixtures sees the resumption of action following a three-week mid-season break.

In their previous outing, Niall Connolly's Treaty United side picked up three precious WNL points when defeating Bohemians 2-1 in a nail-biting finish at Jackman Park in early June.

An 88th minute winner from substitute Anna Shanagher helped Treaty record their first home league win of the season to cap an excellent battling display.

Treaty United, whose previous league win this season had come against Cork City at Turners Cross, hit the front after just 11 minutes at Jackman Park when Jenna Slattery showed admirable composure to covert from the penalty spot.

The win sees Treaty sit in seventh place in the WNLteable, two points clear of Sunday's rivals Athlone Town. Treaty sit just three points off fith-placed Galway United.

Treaty produced a battling display to secure an exciting 3-3 draw away to Athlone Town in their previous WNL fixture this season in April.

The Horgan sisters Rebecca, with two, and Aoife found the back of the net in the first half of that game for Treaty.