Limerick senior camogie side seek Munster final spot

Limerick players arrive for their recent National Camogie League Division 1 quarter-final with Kilkenny in Birr
LIMERICK senior camogie side are set to face Waterford in the semi-finals of the Munster championship this Saturday evening after defeating Clare in their opening round fixture.
Limerick scored a deserved 2-11 to 1-9 preliminary round victory over Clare in Clarina on Saturday last to book their semi-final place.
Limerick can now look forward to a provincial semi-final meeting with Waterford at Walsh Park, Waterford this Saturday at 7.15pm.
The second semi-final in the Munster senior camogie championship will see Cork host Tipperary.
The senior provincial final is due to take place on Saturday, July 3.
Two crucial first half goals helped Limerick into a useful 2-7 to 1-5 interval lead over Clare in their quarter-final last weekend.
