Two Limerick minor football titles up for grabs tonight

Fr Casey's Morgan Scannell is tackled in the 2019 county premier minor football final with Galbally
THERE are two county minor football finals from 2020 down for decision on this Friday night.
In the 2020 Premier Minor Football final, Fr Casey’s will take on local rivals Newcastle West in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm.
Meanwhiile, the Minor A Football Championship Final of 2020 is also set to take place on Friday night, with Adare taking on Crecora/Manister/South Liberties in Bruff also at 7pm.
Fr Casey's became Limerick Premier Minor Football champions for a 12th time in 2019 after defeating Galbally in the county final.
The defending champions needed extra time before emerging 3-15 to 0-15 winners in Kilmallock.
Fr Casey's, who beat Mungret St Paul's in the semi-final, will be looking to make it three wins a row in the competition on Friday.
Newcastle West scored a 2-8 to 2-5 semi-final win over Monaleen last October to book their final place.
