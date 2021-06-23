Talented West Limerick teenager in Rep of Ireland U16 training camp

Talented West Limerick soccer player Cillian Mulvihill
TALENTED West Limerick soccer player Cillian Mulvihill was invited to attend a three-day Rep of Ireland U16 training camp.
Cillian Mulvihill, from Glin, was among 22 players called up to attend the training camp by Republic of Ireland U16 camp by head coach Paul Osam.
Mulvihill, who recently turned 15, played soccer with GB Rovers FC, before impressing for the Limerick FC U13 side which reached the prestigious SSE Airtricity U13 League Cup final in 2019.
Mulvihill scored two goals in Limerick's 5-3 defeat to St Patrick's Athletic in the final played at Jackman Park.
The exciting West Limerick striker currently plays his football with Cork City U15s.
Players in the Rep of Ireland U16 squad will experience international football for the first time having missed out on Under-15s football due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
