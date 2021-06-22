Limerick Bord na nÓg GAA fixtures and results

This is a busy period for Limerick Bord na nOg GAA fixtures
LIMERICK GAA Bord na nOg results
19/6/2021
Under 16 Football Division 2 Shield Final
Oola 5-8 Claughaun 1-10.
Under 14 Football Division 2 Championship Final
Galbally 1-12 Bruff 2-4.
Under 14 Football Division 3 Championship Final
Newcastlewest 4-7 Croagh Kilfinny Rathkeale 1-8.
Under 14 Football 13 aside Championship Final
Athea 5-5 Kildimo Pallaskenry 2-7.
17/6/2021
Under 13 Hurling Division 1a
Doon 4-6 Killmallock 5-1.
15/6/2021
Under 14 Football Division 2 Shield Semi Final
Killacolla Gaels 1-6 Cappamore 1-4
Under 14 Football Division 2 Championship Semi Final
Bruff 2-7 Ahane 2-5
14/6/2021
Under 14 Football 13 aside Championship Semi Final
Kildimo Pallaskenry 1-9 Granagh Ballingarry 0-2
Limerick GAA Bord na nOg Fixtures
Thursday June 24
Throw in 19.00
Under 13 Hurling
Division 2d Kileedy Tournafulla v Bruff
Division 3a Pallasgreen v Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan
Division 3a South Liberties v Monaleen
13 aside Dromin Athlaca Banogue v Athea
Division 1a Ballybrown v Ahane
Division 1b Monaleen v Adare
Division 2a Kildimo Pallaskenry v Mungret St. Pauls
Division 2b Newcastlewest v Glenn Rua
Division 2c Belville Gaels v Monagea
Division 3a St. Kierans v Cois Laoi Gaels
Division 3a Templeglantine v Knockainey
Division 3b Caherline v Claughaun
13 aside Blackrock v Ballybricken Bohermore Fedamore
Division 1b Mungret St. Pauls v Na Piarsaigh
Division 2a Croagh Kilfinny Rathkeale v Tobar Phádraig
Division 2b Garryspillane v Cappamore
Division 2c Granagh Ballingarry v Knockaderry
Division 2d Dromcollagher Broadford v Croom
Saturday June 26th
Under 14 Football Division 2 Shield Final
Newcastlewest v Killacolla Gaels .
Venue Mick Neville Park. Time TBC
Under 16 13 aside Football championship Final
Granagh Ballingarry v Caherconlish.
Venue Mick Neville Park. Time 10.30
Monday June 28th
Under 15 Football.
Throw in 19.00.
Division 1a Cappagh Rathkeale v Mungret St. Pauls
Division 1b Monaleen v Oola
Division 2b St. Kierans v Belville Gaels
Division 2b Ballybricken Bohermore Fedamore v South Liberties Crecora Manister
Division 3a Hospital Herberstown v Galtee Gaels
Division 3b Knockaderry v Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan
Division 3c Ballybrown v Claughaun
Division 3d Monagea v Dromin Athlaca Banogue
Division 1a Fr. Caseys v Bruff
Division 1b Ahane v Galbally
Division 2a Dromcollagher Broadford v Shannon Gaels
Division 2b Adare v Cappamore
Division 2c Na Piarsaigh v Killacolla Gaels
Division 3a Pallasgreen v Knockainey
Division 3b St. Senans v Kildimo Pallaskenry
Division 3c Monaleen v Mungret St. Pauls
Division 3d Granagh Ballingarry v Croom
Wednesday June 30th
Under 17 Football
Throw in 19.00
Division 2a Killacolla Gaels v Oola
Division 2b Adare v Ahane
Division 2c Knockaderry v South Liberties Crecora Manister
Division 2d Belville Gaels v Shannon Gaels
Division 1 Monaleen v Kildimo Pallaskenry
Division 1 Mungret St Pauls v Fr. Caseys
Division 3a Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan v St. Kierans
Division 3b Croom v Monaleen
Division 3b Cois Laoi Gaels v Bruff
13 aside Granagh Ballingarry v Dromin Athlaca Banogue
Division 2a Ballylanders v Pallasgreen
Division 2b Claughaun v Cappamore
Division 2c Cappagh Rathkeale v Ballybricken Bohermore Fedamore
Division 2d St. Senans v Dromcollagher Broadford
Division 1 Galbally v Newcastlewest
Division 3a St. Patricks v Na Piarsaigh
13-a-side Athea v Mountcollins
