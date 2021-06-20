Limerick seniors see off Clare in Munster camogie championship

LIMERICK senior camogie side got off to a winning start in the Munster senior championship, thanks to a deserved 2-11 to 1-9 preliminary round victory over Clare in Clarina on Saturday.

Limerick can now look forward to a semi-final meeting with Waterford at a Waterford venue on Saturday evening next, 7.15pm.

Two crucial first half goals helped Limerick into a useful 2-7 to 1-5 interval lead.

After Clare's Becky Foley had struck for an early goal for the visitors, Limerick drew level with an excellent delivery from Megan O’Mara was caught by Áine Cunningham who then smashes the sliotar to the net.

Limerick, who had beaten Clare in the opening round of the Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Division 1A fixture earlier this year, grabbed a second goal when a long range free from top scorer Caoimhe Costelloe ended up in the net.

The Shannonsiders enjoyed a 2-2 to 1-2 advantage at the first water break.

Points from Deborah Murphy, Caoimhe Lyons and three from Costelloe helped Limerick into their five-point half-time lead.

Limerick goalkeeper Laura O'Neill was called upon to make an excellent save at the start of the third quarter, before Costelloe struck over another pointed free, followed by a point from play.

Limerick led 2-10 to 1-8 at the second water break.

Clare had the opportunity to get right back in the contest when awarded a 49th minute penalty. However, the shot for goal flew wide.

Limerick held their opponents at arms length through the remainder of the game to close out a gritty victory.

Meanwhile, the Limerick junior camogie side suffered a 0-16 to 1-6 defeat to Kerry in their Munster junior championship preliminary round clash. Limerick had led the game 1-3 to 0-3 at half-time.

SCORERS: Limerick: Caoimhe Costelloe (1-9, 1-6 frees, 0-2 ’45s); Aine Cunningham (1-0); Karen O’Leary, Deborah Murphy, Caoimhe Lyons (0-1 each). Clare: Chloe Morey (0-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1’45); Becky Foley (1-0); Eimear Kelly (0-2); Aine O’Loughlin (0-1)

LIMERICK: Laura O’Neill (Na Piarsaigh); Marian Quaid (Bruff), Muireann Creamer (Cappamore), Roisin Ambrose (Newcastlewest); Mairead Ryan (Clooney-Quin), Judith Mulcahy (Ahane), Niamh Ryan (Bruff); Karen O’Leary (Newcastlewest), Megan O’Mara (Monaleen); Deborah Murphy (Newcastlewest), Sophie O’Callaghan (Adare), Rebecca Delee (Newcastlewest); Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen), Caoimhe Costelloe (Adare), Aine Cunningham (Killeedy)

SUBS: Néamh Curtin (Ballybrown) for O’Mara (half-time), Dearbhla Egan (Crecora) for Lyons (55 mins), Laura Stack (Milford) for O’Callaghan (56 mins), Sinead McNamara (Na Piarsaigh) for Cunningham (56 mins).