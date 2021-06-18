Newcastle West Wheelers host first race in 2021 Road National Series

IRELAND'S premier cycling event begins this weekend as the country’s elite cyclists flock to the first race of the 2021 Road National Series. Newcastle West Wheelers play host to a racing bonanza on their Knockaderry courses which gave some of the most dramatic racing for the 2020 National Championships.

Sunday, June 20 will begin with the junior men on a 85.5km and junior women will take on a 61.5km. The senior women will take on a 61.5km course and then the senior men, A1 and A2 will race over the 136.8km Michael Shiels & Darach McCarthy Road Race – Limerick that saw baby Giro stage winner Ben Healy take the national title.

This year’s series will have six thrilling events across the country. After the 20 June grand opening of the programme the field will be back again in Knockaderry on 30 July and on 2 August.

The next event will see Ireland’s best head to Banbridge, Northern Ireland on 14 August – the senior women and men will be joined there on that date by the Junior women and men. Wicklow is the next destination for the world-renowned Shay Elliot Memorial on 19 September.

The curtain closes on the series for the senior men and women on 26 September with the finale of Carlow’s very own classic the Des Hanlon Memorial will see the senior men and women racing. The finale of the junior men and women three-part series will be the National Road National Championships in Wicklow. As Ireland may still be embraced in pandemic date is yet to be confirmed.

The riders to watch in the senior men’s have already shown their prowess on the international scene with Mark Dowling, the former National Criterium Champion, Garth O’Neill, the topped ranked Irish rider and 2019 Road Series champ Conor Hennebry lining out. In form Daire Feeley will surely set the pace as he comes off the back of victory in the Hollian Cup last weekend.

Organiser Garry Nugent of the series believes this is a great opportunity to see the country’s best athletes on Irish roads.

“We are delighted that we will get to see Ireland’s best racing cyclists on some of our most favourite courses. We would like to send our gratitude to both Governments for allowing our sport to reopen as our societies emerge from the pandemic restrictions.

"Also we must send our sincerest appreciations to host towns and villages and clubs have been amazing and we are all looking forward to some thrilling racing and everyone is looking forward to seeing the action,” Garry said.



Race details:



Start List

Michael Shiels & Darach McCarthy Road Race Event Schedule

Sunday, June 20: A4 Road Race

Race Headquarters: Village Hall, Knockaderry, Co. Limerick

Rider assembly: 08:15am

Race start: 08:35am (20.5km x 3 laps = 61.5km)

Estimated finish: 10:05am

Course link: https://www.mapmyride. com/routes/view/3331034362

Sunday, June 20: Senior/Junior Women Road Race – National Road Series Rd1

Race Headquarters: Village Hall, Knockaderry, Co. Limerick

Rider assembly: 08:15am

Race start: 08:40am (20.5km x 3 laps = 61.5km)

Estimated finish: 10:15am

Course link: https://www.mapmyride. com/routes/view/3331034362

Sunday, June 20: A3 Road Race

Race Headquarters: Village Hall, Knockaderry, Co. Limerick

Rider assembly: 08:15am

Race start: 08:30am (20.5km x 4 laps = 82km)

Estimated finish: 10:30am

Course link: https://www.mapmyride. com/routes/view/3331034362

Sunday, June 20: A1/A2 Road Race – National Road Series Rd1

Race Headquarters: Longcourt Hotel, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick

Rider assembly: 12.30pm

Race start: 1:00pm (17.1km x 8 laps = 136.8km)

Estimated finish: 4.00pm

Course link: https://www.mapmyride. com/routes/view/3331038460

Sunday, June 20: Junior Men Road Race

Race Headquarters: Longcourt Hotel, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick

Rider assembly: 12.15pm

Race start: 12:35pm (17.1km x 5 laps = 85.5km)

Estimated finish: 2:35pm

Course link: https://www.mapmyride. com/routes/view/3331038460