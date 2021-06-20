Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

WITH restrictions easing, competition has resumed in earnest with many track events across the country.

Limerick Success

SEVERAL athletes from Limerick travelled to the Morton Stadium Santry for the Athletics Ireland Games and National Combined events Championships and performed well.

One of the highlights the performance of Lilly-Ann O’Hora who won her 100mh heat in a pb time of 13.53 and is now 5th in the All time Irish list. Jeffrey Joy O’Regan jumped superbly to clear 2.0m and finish second in High Jump.

Elsewhere, Kelvin O’Carroll (Dooneen) was 6th in (1:56.94) in the 800m. Seán McCarthy (Emerald) was 4th (22.99) in the 200m while clubmate Jamie Mitchell was fourth th in his 200m heat (22.34).

Nathan Sheehy Cremin (also Emerald) was 6th (1:53.05) in the 800m.

On day two, Laura Frawley (Emerald) took third place in the Long Jump (5.94). Maria Campbell (Dooneen) was 4th (1:11.95) in the 400mh.

The 100m results included Paul Costello (Emerald) 10:80 and 6th place his heat, Gavin Dillon (Emerald) 11:30 for 5th and Sean McCarthy (also Emerald) was 4th in 11:47.

UL Track Challenge

ORGANISED by Joe Chawke and Henry Kiely to help local athletes prepare for competition, hot conditions met the participants.

There was a particularly strong field and excellent times in the 3000m. It was won by An Brú’s Niall Shanahan in 8:28.0. He was followed in second by Rory Chesser (Ennis Track) in 8:45.5 and in third by Will Hughes (Thurles Crokes) in 8:52.9.

Fourth was Naoise o’Flaitheartaigh (Bandon) 9:14.3, 5th Niall O’Callaghan 9:15.1, 6th Niall O’Neill 9:44.5. Niamh Moore (Leevale) on 10:14.7 was first woman.

Earlier, Cian O’Boyle (Ennis Track) lead the 800m from the start to win in 2:05.6. Dermot Kearns (Dooneen) challenged the M50 Munster record, coming second in 2:15.6. Clubmate Ross O’Carroll was third (2:24.2). Maedbh Hurley (Dooneen) was first woman on 2:32.4.

Sophie Mooney (Emerald) finished the 1500m in 4:56.1 while John Kinsella (Bilboa) completed 5000m in 15:44.4.

Moyne AC Track Meet

Held in Thurles on Monday last, the times for the 400m included Kelvin O’Carroll 52:07, Dean Byrne 52.7, Shane O’Sullivan 54.7 (All Dooneen)

International

FORMER UL student Michelle Finn has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics having completed the 3000m Steeplechase in a pb time of 9:29.25 at the Continental Tour event in Finland.

Meanwhile, work has started on the Regional Athletics Hub in Newcastle West which will serve the needs of Athletics in West Limerick.

Training

TRAINING continues in line with government Covid 19 related public health guidelines.