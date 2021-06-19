Limerick swimmer bids to secure Tokyo Olympics place

Limerick swimmer bids to secure Tokyo Olympics place

Limerick's Olympic swimming hopeful Eoin Corby

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

TALENTED Limerick swimmer Eoin Corby will get another opportunity to qualify for this summer's Tokyo Olympics at the upcoming 2021 Swim Ireland Performance Meet which takes place next week.

The event will take place at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre in Dublin from Thursday, June 24 to Saturday, 26, featuring individual Olympic events only, with meet entry times set to allow a similar number of athletes to compete at the event as at the Irish National Team Trials in April.

The focus will be on the 10 athletes who came within 1.5% of a FINA 'A' time in April, including highly-regarded Clarina swimmer Corby.

Corby posted a time of 28.52 in the 50m Breaststroke heats at the recent LEN European Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary last month.

It was 19-year-old Corby’s first appearance at the LEN European Aquatics Championships, having made his senior international debut for Ireland at the European Short Course Championships in December 2019.

Corby personal best for the event is 27.76, which he set in this event at the Irish Winter Meet in Dublin in December.

Corby, who trains at Swim Ireland’s National Centre Limerick, has been focusing on the 100m and 200m Breaststroke, his efforts paying off last month at Irish National Team Trials when he swam 2.10.50 in the 200m – missing the Olympic Consideration Time needed to qualify for Tokyo 2021 by 0.15 seconds.

All athletes who enter the Swim Ireland Performance Meet will be able to post times which will be considered as part of the selection process for the 2021 LEN European Championships (25m) in November and the 2021 FINA World Championships (25m) in December.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie