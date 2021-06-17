Munster Rugby confirm Academy Player of the Year award winner

Munster out-half Ben Healy
THE winners of the 2021 Munster Rugby Awards will be announced later today, Thursday, with four individuals recognised for their achievements throughout the 2020/21 season.
Today’s first award-winner is Ben Healy as he wins the John McCarthy Award for Greencore Munster Rugby Academy Player of the Year.
John McCarthy Award for Greencore Academy Player of the Year – Ben Healy
Advancing into his second year of the Greencore Munster Academy Ben Healy enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2020/21 season excelling in wins over Scarlets, Edinburgh and Cardiff Blues.
His early season introduction saw him kick a fantastic 50-metre penalty to win the game against Scarlets in additional time in Round 1 of the Guinness PRO14.
The 21-year-old’s rise continued as he enjoyed a successful campaign kicking 79 points and scoring one try in his 17 appearances (7 starts).
With a monster boot and composed nature the future looks bright for the young out-half as he joins the senior squad ahead of the 2021/22 season.
