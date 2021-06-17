WATCH: Limerick teenager Jenna Slattery inspires Rep of Ireland U19s to victory

TALENTED Limerick teenager Jenna Slattery was on target as Dave Connell’s Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19 side made it two wins in three days against Northern Ireland with a 2-0 victory at the Queen’s University Sports Grounds in Belfast.

Two goals in three first-half minutes proved decisive for the visitors.

Treaty United’s Slattery, who impressed at centre-half, slotted home from the penalty spot in the 39th minute after Olivia Gibson was bundled over in the box by Northern Ireland defender Shona Davis.

The Republic of Ireland had taken a 36th minute lead when Cork City striker Laura Shine bundled the ball across the line after an initial shot from Emily Corbett caused havoc in the six-yard box after Meghan Carr had teed Aoife Cronin up for a great cross.

With 10 changes to the team that defeated Northern Ireland 3-0 at the AUL Complex in Dublin in the first game of the double header series, this was another polished performance from Ireland.

Connell’s decision to utilise all his playing options over the two games paid dividends ahead of the 2021-22 UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championship qualifiers in the autumn when Northern Ireland, England and Switzerland will provide the opposition.

In all, five Treaty Utd players, Aoife Horgan, Aoife Cronin, Eve O’Sullivan, Olivia Gibson and Slattery were capped for the Irish U19 women’s team last week.

The Rep of Ireland U19 squad also included talented Limerick goalkeeper Leah Hayes Coen, who is now playing with Cork City and midfielder Aoibheann Clancy, from Kilbehenny, who is playing with Wexford Youths.