Moyross jockey claims memorable first win at Limerick track

LIMERICK teenager Wesley Joyce from Moyross scored his first success at his local track when winning the 45-70 handicap at Limerick Racecourse.

Eighteen-year-old Wesley Joyce partnered partnered 3/1 favourite Trueba to victory in the six furlong Limerick Racecourse Handicap.

The winner is trained by leading handler Johnny Murtagh.

Ten pound claimer Joyce rode his first winner on the track last month when partnering 50/1 shot Hands Down to victory at Sligo Racecourse.

Trueba proved a length too good for 4/1 shot Musalsal as the five-year-old scored a fourth success on the track in the hands of talented Limerick jockey Joyce.

Afterwards a delighted Wesley Joyce told irishracing.com: "That's my second winner, and my first at my local track. It is a pity that none of my family can come along.

"I'm with Johnny (Murtagh) a year and a half now and this is my first winner for Johnny. I think he'll be very happy with the ride I gave it and I can't wait to go back to see him!."

Joyce was introduced to a career in horse racing through the Moyross Youth Academy and their partnership with the RACE Academy in Co Kildare.

Wesley is a graduate of the RACE 2019/2020 trainee jockey programme and has been based in Murtagh’s yard ever since.