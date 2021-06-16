Limerick woman impresses for Rep of Ireland in clash with Iceland

A LIMERICK woman played the full game for the Rep of Ireland in their women's international friendly with Iceland at Laugardalsvollur in Reykjavik on Tuesday night.

Talented Newcastle West defender Claire O'Riordan turned in an impressive display for Vera Pauw's side.

Sporting all-rounder O'Riordan, who has now won 17 caps for her country, played the full game against the Icelandic side.



Twenty six-year-old O'Riordan currently plays her club football with German side MSV Duisburg.

O'Riordan has played camogie and Ladies Gaelic football for Limerick

She played camogie with Newcastle West and Ladies Football with Monagea before joining up with Wexford Youths soccer side while in college in IT Carlow.

O'Riordan first made her name in the Women's National League with Wexford as a striker.

There, the highly rated O'Riordan won league titles and the FAI Cup.

She converted to centre-back following her move to Germany with Duisburg in 2018 and has been a regular in Republic of Ireland Women's Senior squads.

The Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team produced an impressive performance in a narrow 2-0 loss to Iceland in Tuesday night's international friendly.

Next up for Claire O'Riordan and Ireland is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, starting in September away to Georgia.