Limerick club GAA fixtures - June 17-23

LIMERICK club GAA fixtures for the period from Thursday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 23.

COUNTY

Saturday, June 19

County Senior Intermediate Hurling League Round 2

Croom v Effin in Croom at 7:30p.m.

Hospital Herbertstown v Bruree in St. Johns Park at 7:30p.m.

Sunday, June 20

County Senior Intermediate Hurling League Round 2

Kilmallock v Castletown Ballyagran in Kilmallock in Kilmallock at 12:00Noon

WEST

Thursday, June 17

West Junior B Hurling League Group 2 Round 1

Templeglantine (B Team) v Askeaton (B Team) in Templeglantine at 7:30p.m.

South Senior Hurling League Round 2

Glenroe v Kilmallock in Glenroe at 7:30p.m.

Dromin Athlacca v Knockainey in Dromin Athlacca at 7:30p.m.

Blackrock v Bruff in Kilfinane at 7:30p.m.

Friday, June 18

West Senior Hurling League Round 2

Knockderry v Tournafulla in Mountcollins at 7:30p.m.

West Intermediate Hurling League Round 1

Croagh Kilfinny v Feenagh Kilmeedy in Croagh at 7:30p.m.

West Intermediate Hurling League Round 2

Feenagh Kilmeedy v Templeglantine in Feenagh at 7:30p.m.

West Senior Football League Group 1 Round 2

Ballysteen v Fr. Casey’s in Ballysteen at 7:30p.m.

West Intermediate Football League Group 1 Round 1

Cappagh v Glin in Glin at 8:00p.m.

Saturday, June 19

West Senior Hurling League Round 2

Knockaderry v Adare in Knockaderry at 7:30p.m.

Croagh Kilfinny v Adare in Croagh at 7:30p.m.

Knockaderry v Granagh/Ballingarry in Knockaderry at 7:30p.m.

Granagh Ballingarry v Newcastle West in Ballingarry at 7:30p.m.

Croagh Kilfinny v Feohanagh in Croagh at 7:30p.m.

Newcastle West v Feohanagh in Newcastle West at 7:30p.m.

Feohanagh v Adare in Quiad Park, Coolyroe, at 7:30p.m.

West Intermediate Hurling League Round 2

Killeedy v Croagh Kilfinny in Pairc Íde Naofa, Raheenagh, at 7:30p.m.

Dromcollogher Broadford v Monagea in Dromcollogher Broadford at 7:30p.m.

Sunday, June 20

West Junior A Hurling League Round 2

Feohanagh (B Team) v Askeaton in Quaid Park, Coolyroe, at 12:00Noon

Newcastle West (B Team) v Granagh/Ballingarry (B Team) in Newcastle West at 12:00Noon

Rathkeale v St. Kieran’s in The Bog Garden, Rathkeale, at 12:00Noon

West Junior B Hurling League Group 1 Round 2

Crecora Manister (B Team) v Dromcollogher Broadford (B Team) in Crecora Manister at 12Noon

Feenagh Kilmeedy (B Team) v Knockaderry (B Team) in Feenagh at 12:00Noon

West Junior B Hurling League Group 2 Round 2

Patrickswell (C Team) v Templeglantine (B Team) in Pairc Íde Naofa, Raheenagh, at 7:30p.m.

Askeaton (B Team) v Castletown Ballyagran (B Team) at 7:30p.m.

Tuesday, June 22

West Senior Football League Group 1 Round 3

Rathkeale v Ballysteen in The Bog Garden, Rathkeale, at 7:30p.m.

West Senior Football League Group 2 Round 3

Gerald Griffins v Kildimo/Pallaskenry in Ballyhahill at 7:30p.m.

St. Senan’s v St. Kieran’s in Foynes at 7:30p.m.

West Intermediate Football League Group 2 Round 3

Glin v Athea in Páirc Uí Chathaláin at 7:30p.m.

West Intermediate Football League Group 2 Round 3

Mountcollins v Ballybrown in Mountcollins at 7:30p.m.

West Junior A Football League Round 3

Feenagh Kilmeedy v St. Senan’s in Feenagh at 7:30p.m.

Mountcollins v Glin in Mountcollins at 7:30p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

West Intermediate Football League Group 1 Round 3

Cappagh v Newcastle West in Cappagh at 7:30p.m.

EAST

Saturday, June 19

East Senior Hurling League Round 2

South Liberties v Ahane in University of Limerick Grounds at 7:30p.m.

Pallasgreen v Murroe Boher in Pallasgreen at 7:30p.m.

Doon v Cappamore in Doon at 7:30p.m.

East Senior Hurling League Round 3

Bruff v Glenroe in Bruff at 7:30p.m.

Kilmallock v Garryspillane in Kilmallock at 7:30p.m.

East Intermediate Hurling League

Caherline v Ballybricken Bohermore in Fr. Hayes Memorial Park, Caherline, at 7:30p.m.

Sunday, June 20

East Intermediate Hurling League Round 2

Doon v Kilteely Dromkeen in Doon at 12:00Noon

East Junior A Hurling League Round 2

Cappamore (B Team) v Pallasgreen (B Team) in Cappamore at 12:00Noon

Murroe Boher (B Team) v South Liberties (B Team) in Boher at 12:00Noon

East Junior B Hurling League Round 2

Caherline (B Team) v Fedamore in Fr. Hayes Memorial Park, Caherline, at 12:00Noon

Claughaun (B Team) v Ballybricken Bohermore (B Team) in Claughaun at 12:00Noon

Ahane (C Team) v Ballybrown (C Team) in Mackey Park, Lisnagry, at 12:00Noon

Tuesday, June 22

East Intermediate Hurling League Round 3

Cappamore v Kilteely Dromkeen in Cappamore at 7:30p.m.

East Intermediate Football League Round 3

Cappamore v Kilteely Dromkeen in Cappamore at 7:30p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

East Junior A Football League Round 3

Caherconlish v Fedamore in Caherconlish at 7:30p.m.

Oola v Knockane in Oola at 7:30p.m.

SOUTH

Thursday, June 17

South Senior Hurling League Round 2

Saturday, June 19

South Senior Hurling League Round 3

Knockainey v Blackrock in Knockainey at 7:30p.m.

Sunday, June 20

South Junior A Hurling League Round 2

Bruff v Staker Wallace in Bruff at 7:30p.m.

Bruree v Camogue Rovers in Bruree at 12:00Noon

Garryspillane v Blackrock in Knocklong at 12:00Noon

South Junior B Hurling League Round 2

Glenroe (B Team) v Hospital Herbertstown (B Team) in Glenroe at 12:00Noon

Knockainey (B Team) v Effin (B Team) in Knockainey at 12:00Noon

Tuesday, June 22

South Senior Football League Round 3

Ballylanders v Galtee Gaels in Ballylanders at 7:30p.m.

Oola v Pallasgreen in Oola at 7:30p.m.

Mungret St. Pauls v Banogue in Mungret at 7:30p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

South Junior A Football League Round 3

Croom v Mungret St. Pauls in Croom at 7:30p.m.

Galbally v Camogue Rovers in Galbally at 7:30p.m.

Galtee Gaels v Claughaun in Jophn O’Mahony Park, Kilbehenny, at 7:30p.m.

CITY

Thursday, June 17

City Junior A Hurling League Round 1

Old Christians (B Team) v Mungret St. Pauls (B Team) in Rathbane at 7:30p.m.

Saturday, June 19

City Senior Hurling League Round 2

Patrickswell v Mungret St. Pauls in Patrickswell at 7:30p.m.

Ballybrown v Na Piarsaigh in Ballybrown at 7:30p.m.

Monaleen v Kildimo Pallaskenry in Monaleen at 7:30p.m.

City Intermediate Hurling League Round 2

Claughaun v Crecora Manister in Claughaun at 7:30p.m.

City Junior A Hurling League Round 2

Mungret St. Pauls (B Team) v Monaleen at 7:30p.m.

Kildimo Pallaskenry (B Team) v Old Christians in Pallaskenry at 7:30p.m.

Sunday, June 20

City Intermediate Hurling League Round 2

Patrickswell v Na Piarsaigh in Patrickswell at 12:00Noon

St. Patrick’s v Ballybrown in St. Patrick’s at 12:00Noon

Tuesday, June 22

City Senior Football League Round 3

Mungret St. Pauls v Claughaun in Mungret St. Pauls at 7:30p.m.

Crecora Manister v St. Patrick’s in Crecora Manister at 7:30p.m.