Limerick club GAA fixtures - June 17-23

It is a busy period for club GAA fixtures in Limerick
LIMERICK club GAA fixtures for the period from Thursday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 23.
COUNTY
Saturday, June 19
County Senior Intermediate Hurling League Round 2
Croom v Effin in Croom at 7:30p.m.
Hospital Herbertstown v Bruree in St. Johns Park at 7:30p.m.
Sunday, June 20
County Senior Intermediate Hurling League Round 2
Kilmallock v Castletown Ballyagran in Kilmallock in Kilmallock at 12:00Noon
WEST
Thursday, June 17
West Junior B Hurling League Group 2 Round 1
Templeglantine (B Team) v Askeaton (B Team) in Templeglantine at 7:30p.m.
South Senior Hurling League Round 2
Glenroe v Kilmallock in Glenroe at 7:30p.m.
Dromin Athlacca v Knockainey in Dromin Athlacca at 7:30p.m.
Blackrock v Bruff in Kilfinane at 7:30p.m.
Friday, June 18
West Senior Hurling League Round 2
Knockderry v Tournafulla in Mountcollins at 7:30p.m.
West Intermediate Hurling League Round 1
Croagh Kilfinny v Feenagh Kilmeedy in Croagh at 7:30p.m.
West Intermediate Hurling League Round 2
Feenagh Kilmeedy v Templeglantine in Feenagh at 7:30p.m.
West Senior Football League Group 1 Round 2
Ballysteen v Fr. Casey’s in Ballysteen at 7:30p.m.
West Intermediate Football League Group 1 Round 1
Cappagh v Glin in Glin at 8:00p.m.
Saturday, June 19
West Senior Hurling League Round 2
Knockaderry v Adare in Knockaderry at 7:30p.m.
Croagh Kilfinny v Adare in Croagh at 7:30p.m.
Knockaderry v Granagh/Ballingarry in Knockaderry at 7:30p.m.
Granagh Ballingarry v Newcastle West in Ballingarry at 7:30p.m.
Croagh Kilfinny v Feohanagh in Croagh at 7:30p.m.
Newcastle West v Feohanagh in Newcastle West at 7:30p.m.
Feohanagh v Adare in Quiad Park, Coolyroe, at 7:30p.m.
West Intermediate Hurling League Round 2
Feenagh Kilmeedy v Templeglantine in Feenagh at 7:30p.m.
Killeedy v Croagh Kilfinny in Pairc Íde Naofa, Raheenagh, at 7:30p.m.
Dromcollogher Broadford v Monagea in Dromcollogher Broadford at 7:30p.m.
Sunday, June 20
West Junior A Hurling League Round 2
Feohanagh (B Team) v Askeaton in Quaid Park, Coolyroe, at 12:00Noon
Newcastle West (B Team) v Granagh/Ballingarry (B Team) in Newcastle West at 12:00Noon
Rathkeale v St. Kieran’s in The Bog Garden, Rathkeale, at 12:00Noon
West Junior B Hurling League Group 1 Round 2
Crecora Manister (B Team) v Dromcollogher Broadford (B Team) in Crecora Manister at 12Noon
Feenagh Kilmeedy (B Team) v Knockaderry (B Team) in Feenagh at 12:00Noon
West Junior B Hurling League Group 2 Round 2
Patrickswell (C Team) v Templeglantine (B Team) in Pairc Íde Naofa, Raheenagh, at 7:30p.m.
Askeaton (B Team) v Castletown Ballyagran (B Team) at 7:30p.m.
Tuesday, June 22
West Senior Football League Group 1 Round 3
Rathkeale v Ballysteen in The Bog Garden, Rathkeale, at 7:30p.m.
West Senior Football League Group 2 Round 3
Gerald Griffins v Kildimo/Pallaskenry in Ballyhahill at 7:30p.m.
St. Senan’s v St. Kieran’s in Foynes at 7:30p.m.
West Intermediate Football League Group 2 Round 3
Glin v Athea in Páirc Uí Chathaláin at 7:30p.m.
West Intermediate Football League Group 2 Round 3
Mountcollins v Ballybrown in Mountcollins at 7:30p.m.
West Junior A Football League Round 3
Feenagh Kilmeedy v St. Senan’s in Feenagh at 7:30p.m.
Mountcollins v Glin in Mountcollins at 7:30p.m.
Wednesday, June 23
West Intermediate Football League Group 1 Round 3
Cappagh v Newcastle West in Cappagh at 7:30p.m.
EAST
Saturday, June 19
East Senior Hurling League Round 2
South Liberties v Ahane in University of Limerick Grounds at 7:30p.m.
Pallasgreen v Murroe Boher in Pallasgreen at 7:30p.m.
Doon v Cappamore in Doon at 7:30p.m.
East Senior Hurling League Round 3
Bruff v Glenroe in Bruff at 7:30p.m.
Kilmallock v Garryspillane in Kilmallock at 7:30p.m.
East Intermediate Hurling League
Caherline v Ballybricken Bohermore in Fr. Hayes Memorial Park, Caherline, at 7:30p.m.
Sunday, June 20
East Intermediate Hurling League Round 2
Doon v Kilteely Dromkeen in Doon at 12:00Noon
East Junior A Hurling League Round 2
Cappamore (B Team) v Pallasgreen (B Team) in Cappamore at 12:00Noon
Murroe Boher (B Team) v South Liberties (B Team) in Boher at 12:00Noon
East Junior B Hurling League Round 2
Caherline (B Team) v Fedamore in Fr. Hayes Memorial Park, Caherline, at 12:00Noon
Claughaun (B Team) v Ballybricken Bohermore (B Team) in Claughaun at 12:00Noon
Ahane (C Team) v Ballybrown (C Team) in Mackey Park, Lisnagry, at 12:00Noon
Tuesday, June 22
East Intermediate Hurling League Round 3
Cappamore v Kilteely Dromkeen in Cappamore at 7:30p.m.
East Intermediate Football League Round 3
Cappamore v Kilteely Dromkeen in Cappamore at 7:30p.m.
Wednesday, June 23
East Junior A Football League Round 3
Caherconlish v Fedamore in Caherconlish at 7:30p.m.
Oola v Knockane in Oola at 7:30p.m.
SOUTH
Thursday, June 17
South Senior Hurling League Round 2
Glenroe v Kilmallock in Glenroe at 7:30p.m.
Dromin Athlacca v Knockainey in Dromin Athlacca at 7:30p.m.
Blackrock v Bruff in Kilfinane at 7:30p.m.
Saturday, June 19
South Senior Hurling League Round 3
Knockainey v Blackrock in Knockainey at 7:30p.m.
Sunday, June 20
South Junior A Hurling League Round 2
Bruff v Staker Wallace in Bruff at 7:30p.m.
Bruree v Camogue Rovers in Bruree at 12:00Noon
Garryspillane v Blackrock in Knocklong at 12:00Noon
South Junior B Hurling League Round 2
Glenroe (B Team) v Hospital Herbertstown (B Team) in Glenroe at 12:00Noon
Knockainey (B Team) v Effin (B Team) in Knockainey at 12:00Noon
Tuesday, June 22
South Senior Football League Round 3
Ballylanders v Galtee Gaels in Ballylanders at 7:30p.m.
Oola v Pallasgreen in Oola at 7:30p.m.
Mungret St. Pauls v Banogue in Mungret at 7:30p.m.
Wednesday, June 23
South Junior A Football League Round 3
Croom v Mungret St. Pauls in Croom at 7:30p.m.
Galbally v Camogue Rovers in Galbally at 7:30p.m.
Galtee Gaels v Claughaun in Jophn O’Mahony Park, Kilbehenny, at 7:30p.m.
CITY
Thursday, June 17
City Junior A Hurling League Round 1
Old Christians (B Team) v Mungret St. Pauls (B Team) in Rathbane at 7:30p.m.
Saturday, June 19
City Senior Hurling League Round 2
Patrickswell v Mungret St. Pauls in Patrickswell at 7:30p.m.
Ballybrown v Na Piarsaigh in Ballybrown at 7:30p.m.
Monaleen v Kildimo Pallaskenry in Monaleen at 7:30p.m.
City Intermediate Hurling League Round 2
Claughaun v Crecora Manister in Claughaun at 7:30p.m.
City Junior A Hurling League Round 2
Mungret St. Pauls (B Team) v Monaleen at 7:30p.m.
Kildimo Pallaskenry (B Team) v Old Christians in Pallaskenry at 7:30p.m.
Sunday, June 20
City Intermediate Hurling League Round 2
Patrickswell v Na Piarsaigh in Patrickswell at 12:00Noon
St. Patrick’s v Ballybrown in St. Patrick’s at 12:00Noon
Tuesday, June 22
City Senior Football League Round 3
Mungret St. Pauls v Claughaun in Mungret St. Pauls at 7:30p.m.
Crecora Manister v St. Patrick’s in Crecora Manister at 7:30p.m.
