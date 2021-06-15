Limerick Ladies Gaelic football minor panel is revealed

THE Limerick Ladies Gaelic football minor panel for 2021 has been announced.

The Limerick minor team will compete in the Munster B competition with matches starting on August 5. In the opening round, Limerick face a trip to Clare.

In their second fixture, the Limerick Ladies Gaelic football minor side will host Waterford on August 18.

Limerick Ladies Minor Football Panel 2021

Name: Amy Curtin

Club: Monagea

Name: Anna O'Dea

Club: Oola

Name: Aoife Lee

Club: Old Mill

Name: Caoimhe McGrath

Club: Fr. Caseys

Name: Caoimhe Real

Club: St. Brigids

Name: Caoimhe Riordan

Club: Fr. Caseys

Name: Chloe Brosnahan

Club: Fr. Caseys

Name: Ciara Oliver

Club: Murroe/Boher

Name: Éle Madigan

Club: Ahane

Name: Ella O'Connor

Club: St. Senans

Name: Ellie Woulfe

Club: Monagea

Name: Emma Mason

Club: Mungret/St. Pauls

Name: Grace O'Connor

Club: Feohanagh/Castlemahon

Name: Kate Clohessy

Club: Ahane

Name: Kate Hennessy

Club: St. Brigids

Name: Kate Kennedy

Club: St. Ailbes

Name: Kate O'Dea

Club: Oola

Name: Katie Buckley

Club: Dromin/Athlacca/Banogue

Name: Katie O'Meara

Club: St. Brigids

Name: Kaylin O'Connor

Club: Fr. Caseys

Name: Laoise Browne

Club: Ballylanders

Name: Leah O'Shea

Club: St. Brigids

Name: Lily Nihill

Club: Oola

Name: Mary Ryan

Club: Oola

Name: Molly Hussey

Club: Ahane

Name: Rachael Donnellan

Club: Ahane

Name: Rianna Wallace

Club: Knockainey

Name: Sarah Bryce

Club: St. Ailbes

Name: Sarah Butler

Club: Mungret/St. Pauls

Name: Sarah Dillon

Club: Pallasgreen

Management Team:

Manager: Aideen Fitzpatrick

Coach: Paul Butler

Selector: Breda Ahern

Coach/Selector: John Wallace

FLO: Anne Marie O'Brien

