Limerick Ladies Gaelic football minor panel is revealed

The Limerick Ladies minor football panel has been named

THE Limerick Ladies Gaelic football minor panel for 2021 has been announced.

The Limerick minor team will compete in the Munster B competition with matches starting on August 5. In the opening round, Limerick face a trip to Clare.

In their second fixture, the Limerick Ladies Gaelic football minor side will host Waterford on August 18.

Limerick Ladies Minor Football Panel 2021

Name: Amy Curtin

Club: Monagea

Name: Anna O'Dea

Club: Oola

Name: Aoife Lee

Club: Old Mill

Name: Caoimhe McGrath

Club: Fr. Caseys

Name: Caoimhe Real

Club: St. Brigids

Name: Caoimhe Riordan

Club: Fr. Caseys

Name: Chloe Brosnahan

Club: Fr. Caseys

Name: Ciara Oliver

Club: Murroe/Boher

Name: Éle Madigan

Club: Ahane

Name: Ella O'Connor

Club: St. Senans

Name: Ellie Woulfe

Club: Monagea

Name: Emma Mason

Club: Mungret/St. Pauls

Name: Grace O'Connor

Club: Feohanagh/Castlemahon

Name: Kate Clohessy

Club: Ahane

Name: Kate Hennessy

Club: St. Brigids

Name: Kate Kennedy

Club: St. Ailbes

Name: Kate O'Dea

Club: Oola

Name: Katie Buckley

Club: Dromin/Athlacca/Banogue

Name: Katie O'Meara

Club: St. Brigids

Name: Kaylin O'Connor

Club: Fr. Caseys

Name: Laoise Browne

Club: Ballylanders

Name: Leah O'Shea

Club: St. Brigids

Name: Lily Nihill

Club: Oola

Name: Mary Ryan

Club: Oola

Name: Molly Hussey

Club: Ahane

Name: Rachael Donnellan

Club: Ahane

Name: Rianna Wallace

Club: Knockainey

Name: Sarah Bryce

Club: St. Ailbes

Name: Sarah Butler

Club: Mungret/St. Pauls

Name: Sarah Dillon

Club: Pallasgreen

Management Team:

Manager: Aideen Fitzpatrick   

Coach: Paul Butler

Selector: Breda Ahern

Coach/Selector: John Wallace

FLO: Anne Marie O'Brien
     

