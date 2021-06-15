Limerick Ladies Gaelic football minor panel is revealed

The Limerick Ladies minor football panel has been named
THE Limerick Ladies Gaelic football minor panel for 2021 has been announced.
The Limerick minor team will compete in the Munster B competition with matches starting on August 5. In the opening round, Limerick face a trip to Clare.
In their second fixture, the Limerick Ladies Gaelic football minor side will host Waterford on August 18.
Limerick Ladies Minor Football Panel 2021
Name: Amy Curtin
Club: Monagea
Name: Anna O'Dea
Club: Oola
Name: Aoife Lee
Club: Old Mill
Name: Caoimhe McGrath
Club: Fr. Caseys
Name: Caoimhe Real
Club: St. Brigids
Name: Caoimhe Riordan
Club: Fr. Caseys
Name: Chloe Brosnahan
Club: Fr. Caseys
Name: Ciara Oliver
Club: Murroe/Boher
Name: Éle Madigan
Club: Ahane
Name: Ella O'Connor
Club: St. Senans
Name: Ellie Woulfe
Club: Monagea
Name: Emma Mason
Club: Mungret/St. Pauls
Name: Grace O'Connor
Club: Feohanagh/Castlemahon
Name: Kate Clohessy
Club: Ahane
Name: Kate Hennessy
Club: St. Brigids
Name: Kate Kennedy
Club: St. Ailbes
Name: Kate O'Dea
Club: Oola
Name: Katie Buckley
Club: Dromin/Athlacca/Banogue
Name: Katie O'Meara
Club: St. Brigids
Name: Kaylin O'Connor
Club: Fr. Caseys
Name: Laoise Browne
Club: Ballylanders
Name: Leah O'Shea
Club: St. Brigids
Name: Lily Nihill
Club: Oola
Name: Mary Ryan
Club: Oola
Name: Molly Hussey
Club: Ahane
Name: Rachael Donnellan
Club: Ahane
Name: Rianna Wallace
Club: Knockainey
Name: Sarah Bryce
Club: St. Ailbes
Name: Sarah Butler
Club: Mungret/St. Pauls
Name: Sarah Dillon
Club: Pallasgreen
Management Team:
Manager: Aideen Fitzpatrick
Coach: Paul Butler
Selector: Breda Ahern
Coach/Selector: John Wallace
FLO: Anne Marie O'Brien
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.