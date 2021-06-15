Limerick hurling manager John Kiely 'very happy with what we got out of the league'

LIMERICK won the last two Allianz Hurling League titles but manager John Kiely was still content as the 2021 campaign came to a close.

No silverware but plenty positives according to Kiely.

“I am actually very happy with what we got out of the league to be honest - I think we got more out of this league potentially than we did last year. We got a load of lads with game-time and new young lads integrated into the group and with game-time,” outlined Kiely of a league where he used 35 different players.

“I know we might not have got the results that we would have wanted at the very start of the league but that wasn’t altogether the most important aspect,” he stressed.

“Our performances improved incrementally as we went though the league and that we got the group to be the most competitive that they could be coming out of the league which they are and I am very happy with that and that’s the most positive element of the league for us,” explained the Limerick manager of the league which saw wins over Cork and Westmeath, defeats to Galway and Waterford and a round one draw with Tipperary.

Limerick concluded their league with a 17-point win over Westmeath – albeit they were only six points clear before three goals in the final quarter.

“We found it tough going there for 45-50 minutes - we were able to keep a little bit of distance but at the same time not comfortable distance. The boys off the bench made a telling impact in the final quarter - they brought a real freshness and I think that was one of the most pleasing aspects of today’s performance was that it adds to the already existing competitiveness within the group over the last three or four weeks - that was the main thing that I would take from it,” said Kiely.

He added: “This was a very important game from that perspective - the last chance for fellas in a competitive sense to put up their hand. We will turn things in-house now for the next couple of weeks and let them do battle there. It was important that fellas got to continue the trend that we have seen over the last few weeks”.

“A positive conclusion to the league for us which gives us plenty momentum heading into the next three weeks and we are just all eyes now focused on July 3. We are really looking forward to getting to the championship going and to be at our very best if we can.”