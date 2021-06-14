Munster Rugby's Billy Holland: 'It's hard to believe I've finally played my last game'

Munster's Billy Holand, right, with team mate Keith Earls at full-time in their Heineken Champions Cup last 16 defeat to Toulouse at Thomond Park earlier this season
BILLY Holland played his 247th and final game for Munster Rugby in Friday night's Guinness Rainbow Cup victory over Zebre at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma.
Thirty five-year-old Holland has called time on a distinguished career spanning 14 seasons that saw him become Munster’s second most capped player of all time.
In a post on social media, Holland said playing for Munster Rugby had been a privilege.
Holland wrote: "Having played rugby since the age of 5, it is hard to believe I have finally played my last game.
"It has given me fantastic friends, memories, highs, lows, pain, elation and the opportunity to play for @munsterrugby Running out in a packed Thomond park, full of spine tingling energy from the best fans in the world is a privilege I will be forever grateful to have experienced.
"There have been so many people who have supported me over the years. I want to thank all my coaches and teammates, many of whom are now lifelong friends.
"Thank you to my family, especially my wife Lanlih. Lan - you are the rock of our family and thank you for supporting me to chase this dream for so long.
"My two babies, Emmeline and Matthew, neither of you got to one of my matches, but you have always been, and always will be, my inspiration."
June 13, 2021
