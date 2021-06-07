Details of Limerick's Division 3 camogie league semi-final confirmed

Details of Limerick's Division 3 camogie league semi-final confirmed

St Brendan's Park, Birr will host Limerick's Division 3 Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League semi-final with Wexford on Saturday

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

THE fixture details for the Limerick junior camogie side's Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Division 3 semi-final have been confirmed.

Limerick will travel to St Brendan's Park in Birr for their last four meeting with Wexford on Saturday next, June 12. The game will have a 1pm throw-in time.

The Limerick junior side came three their Group 2 fixtures in Division 3 of the league unbeaten. The Shannonsiders secured wins over both Clare and Waterford, while they also played out a draw with Carlow.

The Limerick senior side bowed out of contention for Division 1 league honours after losing out narrowly, 0-13 to 2-10, to All-Ireland champions Kilkenny in their quarter-final clash also played at Birr on Saturday last.

