Details of Limerick's Division 3 camogie league semi-final confirmed

St Brendan's Park, Birr will host Limerick's Division 3 Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League semi-final with Wexford on Saturday
THE fixture details for the Limerick junior camogie side's Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Division 3 semi-final have been confirmed.
Limerick will travel to St Brendan's Park in Birr for their last four meeting with Wexford on Saturday next, June 12. The game will have a 1pm throw-in time.
The Limerick junior side came three their Group 2 fixtures in Division 3 of the league unbeaten. The Shannonsiders secured wins over both Clare and Waterford, while they also played out a draw with Carlow.
The Limerick senior side bowed out of contention for Division 1 league honours after losing out narrowly, 0-13 to 2-10, to All-Ireland champions Kilkenny in their quarter-final clash also played at Birr on Saturday last.
Back to Birr we go!— Limerick Camogie (@LimCamogie) June 7, 2021
Division 3 Semi-final
@wexfordcamogie
Saturday 12th of June
⏰ 1pm
St.Brendan’s Park, Birr #StyleOfPlay @LWI_GAA @OfficialCamogie https://t.co/OmdeeMhXiF
Limerick Services Manager, Denis Maher and driver Lorraine Farrell of Bus Éireann marking the publication of the national bus company's first ever sustainability plan
Margaret Culhane, secretary, Friends of St Ita's Hospital (seated), Jonathan Harrington, website developer, Carol Noonan, photographer and Helen Galvin, assistant director of nursing, St Ita's Hospita
