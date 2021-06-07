Greyhound & Petworld Golden Muzzle semi-finals tops bill at Limerick Greyhound Stadium

Greyhound & Petworld Golden Muzzle semi-finals tops bill at Limerick Greyhound Stadium

Greyhound & Petworld Golden Muzzle semi-final winner at Limerick Greyhound Stadium Meduza trained by John Byrne

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

THE semi-finals of the Greyhound & Petworld Golden Muzzle A1 550 was the feature of Saturday night's Limerick Greyhound Stadium card and Meduza continued her red-hot form to land the opening semi-final for trainer John Byrne.

A fine front running display from the winner who clocked 29.83. Magical Jasper only three parts of a length behind in second, with Priceless Harry taking the all-important third qualifying spot.

Gowran trainer Paul Hennessy took the second semi-final, Blastoff Harry winning in style for owner Paul Hynes. A powerful display from the winner who pulled five lengths clear of Bling Bling Paul, in 29.94. Minuan Flyer emerged the final qualifier back in third.

The final of the Greyhound & Petworld Golden Muzzle A1 550 will take place in Limerick Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie