Greyhound & Petworld Golden Muzzle semi-finals tops bill at Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THE semi-finals of the Greyhound & Petworld Golden Muzzle A1 550 was the feature of Saturday night's Limerick Greyhound Stadium card and Meduza continued her red-hot form to land the opening semi-final for trainer John Byrne.

A fine front running display from the winner who clocked 29.83. Magical Jasper only three parts of a length behind in second, with Priceless Harry taking the all-important third qualifying spot.

Gowran trainer Paul Hennessy took the second semi-final, Blastoff Harry winning in style for owner Paul Hynes. A powerful display from the winner who pulled five lengths clear of Bling Bling Paul, in 29.94. Minuan Flyer emerged the final qualifier back in third.

The final of the Greyhound & Petworld Golden Muzzle A1 550 will take place in Limerick Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night.