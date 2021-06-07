Greyhound & Petworld Golden Muzzle semi-finals tops bill at Limerick Greyhound Stadium

Greyhound & Petworld Golden Muzzle semi-final winner at Limerick Greyhound Stadium Meduza trained by John Byrne
THE semi-finals of the Greyhound & Petworld Golden Muzzle A1 550 was the feature of Saturday night's Limerick Greyhound Stadium card and Meduza continued her red-hot form to land the opening semi-final for trainer John Byrne.
A fine front running display from the winner who clocked 29.83. Magical Jasper only three parts of a length behind in second, with Priceless Harry taking the all-important third qualifying spot.
Gowran trainer Paul Hennessy took the second semi-final, Blastoff Harry winning in style for owner Paul Hynes. A powerful display from the winner who pulled five lengths clear of Bling Bling Paul, in 29.94. Minuan Flyer emerged the final qualifier back in third.
The final of the Greyhound & Petworld Golden Muzzle A1 550 will take place in Limerick Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night.
