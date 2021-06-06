Battling Treaty United strike late to claim precious WNL win over Bohemians

RESILIENT Treaty United picked up three precious points in the Women's National League on Sunday when defeating Bohemians 2-1 in a nail-biting finish at Jackman Park.

An 88th minute winner from substitute Anna Shanagher helped Niall Connolly's side record their first home league win of the season to cap an excellent battling display.

Treaty United, whose previous league win this season had come against Cork City at Turners Cross, hit the front after just 11 minutes at Jackman Park when Jenna Slattery showed admirable composure to covert from the penalty spot.

The Limerick-based side maintained their 1-0 lead until half time and looked set to keep a clean sheet until visitors Bohemians struck for an 80th minute equaliser through Abbi Brophy's excellent long range strike.

However, the home side responded superbly to that body blow and substitute Shanagher, who had sprung from the bench in the 72nd minute, fired her side to a thrilling victory when popping up with the match winning goal in the closing minutes of the contest.

Treaty United had suffered a 6-2 defeat to Bohemians in Dublin on the opening day of the Women's National League season.

The Treaty United women's side is due to return to league action on June 27 with a home game against Athlone Town at Jackman Park.

TREATY UNITED: Michaela Mitchell, Shannon Parbat, Eimear Carey (Aoife Horgan 54), Jesse Mendez, Eve O'Sullivan, Tara O'Gorman (Capt), Jenna Slattery, Lauren Keane (Olivia Gibson 72), Cara Griffin (Anna Shanagher 72), Gillian Keenan (Esra Kangal 83), Rebecca Horgan (Aine Walsh 83).

BOHEMIANS: Courtney McGuire, Annemarie Byrne, Bronagh Kane, Isobel Finnegan, Yvone Hedigan, Ally Cahill, Chloe Darby, Sophie Watters (Capt), Niamh Chemaoy, Abbi Brophy, Erica Burke.