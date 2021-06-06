Munster Rugby duo in South African squad to face British and Irish Lions

TWO Munster Rugby players have been included in the South African squad to face the British and Irish Lions this summer.

World Cup winners, centre Damian de Allende, and second row RG Snyman, who has been a long-term injury concern for Munster due to a serious knee injury, have been named in the South Africa squad for this summer's eagerly-anticipated Test series.

De Allende has won 47 caps for South Africa to date, scoring six tries, while Snyman has earned 23 caps and scored one try.

The Munster pair were included in a 46-man party by South African head coach Jacques Nienaber, to face Georgia in two warm-up games before the Springboks renew hostilities with the Lions.

The squad will stay together until the game between the British & Irish Lions and South Africa A on July 14, after which numbers will be cut down ahead of the test series.

South Africa's entire 2019 World Cup-winning squad, except for the retired trio of Tendai Mtawarira, Francois Louw and Schalk Brits and the injured Warrick Gelant, are among Jacques Nienaber's group, which also features eight uncapped players.

Former Munster Rugby assistant coach Jacques Nienaber, who will be taking charge of the Springboks for the first time, told South African Rugby's official website: "It is a surreal feeling to name a Springbok squad after such a long absence from international rugby, and the fact that these players will have a chance to measure themselves in such a special tour makes it even more remarkable."

South Africa's Director of rugby Erasmus, who held a similar position with Munster in the past, said: "We have put together a very talented group of players, and we believe the vast experience in the group will complement the exciting bunch of youngsters.

"Several players have been plying their trade abroad, and that has enabled them to rack up quality game time in top-class competitions against world-class opposition, many of whom were included in the Lions squad, while the locally-based players have also been able to build up quality game time over a number of competitions."

South Africa face Georgia on July 2 and 9 before their triple-header against the Lions on July 24, 31 and August 7.

Springboks Squad

Props: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nché, Trevor Nyakane, Coenie Oosthuizen

Hookers: Joseph Dweba, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Scarra Ntubeni

Locks: Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman

Loose forwards: Dan du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese

Utility forwards: Jean-Luc du Preez, Rynhardt Elstadt

Scrum-halves: Faf de Klerk, Herschel Jantjies, Sanele Nohamba, Cobus Reinach

Fly-halves: Elton Jantjies, Handré Pollard, Morné Steyn