Limerick Ladies to open championship against Wicklow

Colm Kinsella

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

Talented Limerick forward Amy Ryan

LIMERICK Ladies Gaelic footballers will begin their 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship campaign at home to Wicklow next month.

Limerick will host 2020 All-Ireland runners-up Wicklow on Saturday, July 10. It will be the first of four group fixtures Limerick will face in the group stages of the Junior Championship this summer.

Donal Ryan's charges will then take on Derry in Round 2 before fixtures against Antrim and Carlow.

The top four teams in the five-team championship will qualify from the round-robin stage to contest the All-Ireland semi-finals.  

All-Ireland Junior Teams

Antrim 
Carlow 
Derry 
Limerick 
Wicklow 
 

Round 1 – July 11  

Antrim v Derry                                     (To be played on Saturday, July 10)

Limerick v Wicklow 

Carlow Bye 

 

Round 2 – July 18 

Antrim v Carlow 

Derry v Limerick 

Wicklow Bye 

 

Round 3 – July 24  

Antrim v Limerick 

Carlow (H) v Wicklow (Wicklow at Home in 2020)  

Derry Bye 

 

Round 4 – August 8  

Antrim v Wicklow 

Carlow v Derry  

Limerick Bye 

 

Round 5 – August 15 

Carlow v Limerick 

Derry v Wicklow 

Antrim Bye 

 

Semi-Finals – August 21-22 

1 v 4 

2 v 3  

 

Final – September 5