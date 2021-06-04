Limerick Ladies to open championship against Wicklow
Talented Limerick forward Amy Ryan
LIMERICK Ladies Gaelic footballers will begin their 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship campaign at home to Wicklow next month.
Limerick will host 2020 All-Ireland runners-up Wicklow on Saturday, July 10. It will be the first of four group fixtures Limerick will face in the group stages of the Junior Championship this summer.
Donal Ryan's charges will then take on Derry in Round 2 before fixtures against Antrim and Carlow.
The top four teams in the five-team championship will qualify from the round-robin stage to contest the All-Ireland semi-finals.
All-Ireland Junior Teams
Antrim
Carlow
Derry
Limerick
Wicklow
Round 1 – July 11
Antrim v Derry (To be played on Saturday, July 10)
Limerick v Wicklow
Carlow Bye
Round 2 – July 18
Antrim v Carlow
Derry v Limerick
Wicklow Bye
Round 3 – July 24
Antrim v Limerick
Carlow (H) v Wicklow (Wicklow at Home in 2020)
Derry Bye
Round 4 – August 8
Antrim v Wicklow
Carlow v Derry
Limerick Bye
Round 5 – August 15
Carlow v Limerick
Derry v Wicklow
Antrim Bye
Semi-Finals – August 21-22
1 v 4
2 v 3
Final – September 5
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on