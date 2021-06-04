Limerick Ladies to open championship against Wicklow

LIMERICK Ladies Gaelic footballers will begin their 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship campaign at home to Wicklow next month.

Limerick will host 2020 All-Ireland runners-up Wicklow on Saturday, July 10. It will be the first of four group fixtures Limerick will face in the group stages of the Junior Championship this summer.

Donal Ryan's charges will then take on Derry in Round 2 before fixtures against Antrim and Carlow.

The top four teams in the five-team championship will qualify from the round-robin stage to contest the All-Ireland semi-finals.

All-Ireland Junior Teams

Antrim

Carlow

Derry

Limerick

Wicklow



Round 1 – July 11

Antrim v Derry (To be played on Saturday, July 10)

Limerick v Wicklow

Carlow Bye

Round 2 – July 18

Antrim v Carlow

Derry v Limerick

Wicklow Bye

Round 3 – July 24

Antrim v Limerick

Carlow (H) v Wicklow (Wicklow at Home in 2020)

Derry Bye

Round 4 – August 8

Antrim v Wicklow

Carlow v Derry

Limerick Bye

Round 5 – August 15

Carlow v Limerick

Derry v Wicklow

Antrim Bye

Semi-Finals – August 21-22

1 v 4

2 v 3

Final – September 5