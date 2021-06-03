Munster Rugby confirm 'A' side to face Ireland U20s

AN extended 26-man Munster A squad has been named for Friday’s clash against the Ireland U20s at the IRFU HPC (1pm).

The Munster 'A' side features a mixture of senior, Greencore Munster Rugby Academy and club players.

Jack Crowley starts at full-back with wingers Calvin Nash and Liam Coombes completing the back three.

Alex McHenry and Dan Goggin form the centre partnership with Paddy Patterson and Jake Flannery in the half-backs.

Hooker Diarmuid Barron captains the side with Liam O’Connor and Keynan Knox also starting in the front row.

Thomas Ahern makes his return to action alongside Fearghail O’Donoghue, a product of Cashel RFC and Cashel Community School, in the second row. O’Donoghue previously lined out for a Munster A/Development side against the Ireland U20s in 2019.

Jack Daly, Daniel Okeke and Jack O’Sullivan form the Munster back-row. Okeke, who lined out for the Ireland U20s against Leinster A last week, is a product of Ardscoil Rís and plays his club rugby with Shannon RFC.

There are a number of club players among the replacements including Ennis RFC man Conor Moloney, Nenagh Ormond’s Dylan Murphy, Ennis RFC product Ethan Coughlan (Shannon), CBC product Aaron Leahy (Garryowen), Kilfeacle & District RFC and Rockwell College man Alan Flannery (Shannon) and Skibbereen RFC product Jamie Shanahan (Garryowen).

Along with Okeke, Shanahan, Flannery and Leahy also featured for the Ireland U20s against Leinster last week.

The Ireland U20s side will be named later today, Thursday.

MUNSTER 'A': Jack Crowley; Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Alex McHenry, Liam Coombes; Jake Flannery, Paddy Patterson; Liam O’Connor, Diarmuid Barron (Capt), Keynan Knox; Fearghail O’Donoghue, Thomas Ahern; Jack Daly, Daniel Okeke, Jack O’Sullivan. Replacements from: Rhys Marshall, Josh Wycherley, Jeremy Loughman, Conor Moloney, Dylan Murphy, Ethan Coughlan, Ben Healy, Aaron Leahy, Alan Flannery, Seán French, Jamie Shanahan.