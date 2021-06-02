GAA issues Covid-19 update for clubs and fans' return

THE GAA has issued a Covid-19 update for Clubs in the 26 Counties.

The update comes following the government's confirmation of a further relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions which take affect from Monday next, June 7.

The GAA update says: "In terms of Gaelic Games, the impact of this for various activities is outlined below.

"Games/Attendances From June 7th, competitive and challenge games at all levels of club and inter county are permitted to take place. However, it is essential that we continue to proceed with caution and that the Return to Play Protocols linked here continue to be followed.

"In terms of attendances, 100 spectators will be permitted to attend GAA games (club and inter county) in the 26 Counties from Monday, June 7th. This number is in addition to players, team personnel, stewards or media attendees. Where a ground has a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000, a maximum of 200 spectators can attend.

"It is likely that from July 5th, up to 200 spectators may be permitted to attend games, and up to 500 may be permitted in grounds with a minimum capacity of 5,000. However this will depend on progress in broader society – if these increases are to be permitted, we will advise in advance of July 5th.

"Where attendances are permitted at games, the advice in the attached document, prepared by the National Health and Safety Committee needs to be followed. For underage games, where parents are attending in a child-protection capacity, they will count as part of the 100 spectators permitted to attend.

"All grounds should have appropriate dispersion measures in place at all entrances and exits and parents/guardians should be advised that congregation in large groups on or outside club grounds is not permitted.

"Dressing Rooms For club games, Dressing rooms must remain closed. This is to ensure the risk of players or backroom personnel being classified as Close contacts is minimised. As in the Summer of 2020, Players should arrive ready to warm-up and play and leave the ground once the relevant game is over.

"Use of Gyms In broader society, the use of Gyms for individual training will be permitted from June 7th. However, we are advising that club or county owned Gyms should remain closed for the moment, unless being used on an individual basis by players on a county panel. Again, this is being advised on the basis of ensuring the risk of an outbreak in a club among your players is minimized.

"From July 5th in broader society, it is likely that indoor training, will be allowed to recommence in pods of up to 6 people. We will review the position on the use of Gyms at that point and provide further advice for clubs and counties in advance of July 5th.

"Club Bars From June 7th, Club bars will be permitted to serve food and alcohol outdoors and in line with general guidance for the sector. Further information is available here.

"From July 5th and subject to maintaining progress with the virus, indoor services in Bars and Restaurants may be allowed to resume.

"Drive in events From June 7th, Drive-in cinema and drive-in bingo events may take place.

"Family fun days and other fundraising events It is permitted to hold family fun days or other fundraising events from June 7th, provided the numbers involved do not exceed 100 persons. It is possible that this number may increase to 200 from July 5th – again we will confirm in advance of that date if this is to be permitted or not.

"Indoor meetings All Club and county meetings should continue to be held remotely until further notice.

"It is worth noting however that the Government have made provisions for indoor events to be allowed return from July 5th. However, these will be subject to a maximum of 50 attendees, in groups of up to 6 people and with arrangements in place to ensure no intermingling of groups. Again we will advise further in this context in advance of July 5th.

"Information for Clubs in the 6 Counties Clubs in the 6 Counties should continue to follow the advice contained in the Ulster Council communication of May 21st – this can be accessed here

Is muide, le meas,

Labhrás Mac Carthaigh, Uachtarán

Tomás Ó Riain, Ard Stiúrthóir