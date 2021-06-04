Limerick footballers face third league tie with Derry in 30 years

A rare meeting of Limerick and Derry in the semi final of Division Three of the Allianz Football League.

The two counties agreed to a neutral venue rather than a toss for home or away advantage in the Division Three semi final and Croke Park GAA officials have confirmed the fixture for Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada in Carrick on Shannon on Saturday June 12 at 4pm. The game will be live on GAAGO.

It’s just the third league meeting across the last 30 years after 1992 and 2019.

The counties also met in the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers in 2004 and 2005. Billy Lee was a selector in that Kearns’ management and current selector Seamus O’Donnell was goalkeeper.

“It’s a game to take on - we are going to learn from it, one way or the other. We can see how they are going and we will take on that challenge. We will now what it takes to get up to the top end of Division Three ahead of next year, if we don’t go up,” said Limerick football manager Billy Lee of the Derry tie.

It’s the first meeting of the teams since 2019 when Derry were 0-13 to 1-5 winners en route to promotion out of Division Four.

“I felt we didn’t attack the game that day - it wasn’t one of our better performances. We didn’t attack the game and maybe there was a lack of self belief about ourselves because we were playing Derry, who would be a recognised name. I can remember it well and I wasn’t happy with the first half performance and the lads were a bit surprised at my approach to them at half time,” recalled Lee.

“​We will have a go against Derry. They are really lifting and putting up big scores - 6-50 in three games. We will go in knowing we are going to learn and move forward.”

Lee continues to look at the bigger picture.

“It’s about trying to evolve the group for the future as much as the here and now. Thankfully we are now getting a lot of pressure off the bench and there are lads outside the group trying to get in and it’s positive for Limerick football but not easy to go through it. If you are not performing on any given day - you are under pressure and that is what we have been trying to build.”