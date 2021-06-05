Limerick hurlers host Cork in Munster SHC dress rehearsal on live TV

EXACTLY four weeks out from their Munster SHC semi final meeting comes Saturday’s dress rehearsal for Limerick and Cork.

It’s four round of the Allianz Hurling League in the LIT Gaelic Grounds this June 5 at 7.15 but many thoughts will turn to July 3 in Thurles.

Kieran Kingston’s Rebels arrive Shannonside riding a crest of a wave and undefeated in the 2021 league – scoring 14 goals in three games and sitting on top of the group with two games remaining.

Limerick are still searching for a first win of the season after defeats to Galway and Waterford after the opening round draw with Tipperary.

Limerick have used 29 players in their three league ties to-date with 25 getting starting roles.

There will again be changes for Saturday evening’s tie, which is live on RTE Television and Eir Sport.

Ruled out are Seamus Flanagan and Kyle Hayes after both got one match suspensions for their red cards against Waterford. Flanagan and Hayes were among a select group of just four, along with Nickie Quaid and Richie English, to have started all league ties to-date.

Graeme Mulcahy is among the nine players in the panel of 38 yet to see league action and he could feature against the Leesiders. Diarmaid Byrnes is back in contention after suspension saw him miss out last time against Waterford.

Slight knocks also kept Gearoid Hegarty and David Reidy out of that Walsh Park game, while Dan Morrissey left the field late in that game after sustaining a knock.

Limerick played Clare in a challenge game last Friday evening to give a run-out to many on the extended panel. Limerick’s league campaign will conclude in Mullingar on Sunday June 13 against Westmeath.

As thoughts turn to championship, it has been confirmed that some supporters will be allowed to attend the Limerick-Cork Munster SHC on July 3. The Semple Stadium has been included in a list of pilot events for the return of supporters.

The ticketing details and numbers available are yet to be confirmed.