Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

BELFAST IRISH MILERS

GRANTED a European athletics permit this event provided an opportunity for high level competition and Olympic ranking points.

There were some good performances from Limerick athletes. In a time of 1:55.68 Dooneen’s Kelvin O’Carroll was a very close 2nd in the 800m. In 22:06 Emerald’s Paul Costelloe was 3rd in the 200m.

There was another PB for An Brú’s Mark Carmody (1:53.10) as he finished fifth in the 800m.

Jamie Mitchell (Emerald) was also fifth in the 400m in 49.35. Former UL student Michelle Finn ran the second fastest 3000m Steeplechase of her life in 9:39.45 and now occupies an Olympic qualifying place.

Elsewhere Jenna Brommell finished third just ahead of Ciara Mageen, in a pb of 2:03.16 in the Women’s 800m in the Manchester Invitational. Niall O’Callaghan (West Limerick) won the ‘Formula 5K’ in Galway by ‘Pop up races’.

VIRTUAL

WELL done to all who took part in the Michal Rejmer 10 Mile Virtual Challenge during May in aid of Limerick Suicide Watch. Many also took part in the Milford Hospice ‘Memorial’ walk.

TRAINING

SENIOR and Juvenile Training across the county continues in line with government Covid-19 related regulations. The Dooneen AC Fit 4 Life on a Friday night in Mungret also takes place.

1991

JOHN Downes (West Limerick) turned in a power packed display over the last three laps to peg back red hot pre race favourite Noel Berkeley (DSD) and then hold off the renewed challenge of Richard Mulligan (Clonliffe Harriers) to win the Buckler Irish Senior Cross Country Championships at UL.

Pat McCarthy (20), Pat Scanlon (22) and Mike MacDomhnaill (41) combined with Downes to make West Limerick the second placed club behind Clonliffe. Christine Geoghegan (Limerick) won the Junior Women’s title with Rosemary Ryan (Bilboa) third.

At the Nestlé Irish Schools Championships in Tullamore there were several Medallists’ from the Midwest region.

They included Gold for Elaine Ball (Scoil Carmel) in the Senior High Jump (1.65m) and a ‘Limerick 1-2’ in the Intermediate 3000m as Rosemary Ryan (Doon Mercy Convent) took Gold in 10:15.48 followed by Michelle Moloney (St Joseph’s Kilmallock) in 10:17.79.

PJ O’Rourke (St Marys Newport) took Gold in the Senior 800m (1:53.46) as did Diarmuid Sheehy (Doon CBS) in the Intermediate Walk (8:54.61).

Susan Murnane (Salesians) was third in the Intermediate 800m (4:46.6) while Tom Cummins (Crescent Comprehensive) was second in the 200m (22.59) and third in the 100m (11.08). Antoin Burke (also Crescent) was second (1.99m) in the Senior High Jump.

1978

THE Department of Post and Telegraph’s to issue a stamp to mark Limerick’s hosting of the 7th World Cross Country Championships at Greenpark Racecourse in 1979.