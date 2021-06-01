Limerick rowers to represent Ireland at World Rowing U23 Championships

TWO Limerick rowers have been selected to represent Ireland at the 2021 World Rowing Under 23 Championships in the Czech Republic in July.

Rowing Ireland’s High-Performance Director, Antonio Maurogiovanni on Monday announced the athletes that will represent Ireland at the Championships which take place from the July 7 to July 11 in Račice.

UL student Ryan Spelman, of UL and St Michael's Rowing Clubs, is included in the Men's Coxed Four crew which also includes Finn O'Reilly of Skibbereen, Andrew Sheehan of Lee and the Shandon pair of Adam Murphy and cox Leah O'Regan.

Meanwhile, another UL student, Rory O'Neill, of UL and Castleconnell Boat Clubs, has been selected as part of the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls crew along with Eoin Gaffney of Shandon.

Confirmed Crews

BM4+

Finn O’ Reilly (Skibbereen)

Andrew Sheehan (Lee)

Ryan Spelman (UL)

Adam Murphy (Shandon)

Cox Leah O’Regan (Shandon)

BLM2x

Rory O’ Neill (UL)

Eoin Gaffney (Shandon)

BM4-

Jack Dorney (Shandon)

Alex Byrne (UCC)

John Kearney (UCC)

Ross Corrigan (Queens)

BW1x

Alison Bergin (Fermoy)

There is also potential for additional crews to be added to this list but this will be determined and finalised in the coming weeks.