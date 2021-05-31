Munster 'A' to face Ireland U20 side on Friday

MUNSTER A will take on the Ireland U20s in a Development match on Friday in Dublin.

The fixture at the Sport Ireland campus in Dublin on Friday afternoon takes place as Munster Rugby is not involved in Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup action this weekend.

Eight Munster players featured for the Ireland U20s in last week’s 14-14 draw with Leinster A, Cian Whooley (UCC RFC/Munster), Daniel Okeke (Shannon RFC/Munster), Jamie Shanahan (Garryowen FC/Munster), Alan Flannery (Shannon RFC/Munster), Aaron Leahy (Garryowen FC/Munster), Mark Donnelly (Garryowen FC/Munster), Jack Kelleher (UCC RFC/Munster) and Alex Kendellen (UCC RFC/Munster).

Head Coach Richie Murphy and his Assistant Coaches Denis Leamy and Colm Tucker, used 32 players across the 80 minutes, maximising the playing opportunities for all of the extended squad following this week’s five-day camp in Dublin.

The Munster duo of Mark Donnelly, of Garryowen FC, and Alex Kendellen scored Ireland’s second-half tries.

The Ireland U20 squad re-assembled today for another week-long camp before Friday's meeting with Munster A.