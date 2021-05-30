Limerick Athletics - Weekly news Update

RESULTS:

Limerick’s Carolyn Hayes finished second at the World Cup Triathlon in Lisbon to give herself an excellent chance of qualification for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympic games. She is the first Irish podium finisher since 2013. Well done Carolyn.

Well done to Mark Carmody who lowered his 800m pb from 1:58 to 1:54 in the City of Lisburn athletics meet on the Mary Peters track in Belfast on Saturday.

The An Brú duo of Patricia Wade and Úna Power completed the Virtual Glin Duathlon, well done to both.

FIXTURES

The Michal Rejmer 10 Mile Virtual Challenge over the month of May continues in aid of Limerick Suicide Watch.

It is hoped that County Track and Field Championships can be held on the final weekend of June, however this is dependent on Public Health Covid 19 related regulations at the time .

TRAINING

Senior and Juvenile Training has resumed at the various locations in line government Covid 19 government safety regulations.

1974 - JUNE

The disappearance in transit of 1000 Pounds worth of rare Stop Watch equipment was causing consternation amongst organisers of the B.L.E National Marathon Championships in Portlaoise.

The Omega watches ‘accurate to a fantastic degree’ formed part of the Omega sponsorship of the event and went missing somewhere between Berne and Zurich.

1977 – OCTOBER

In a time of 2:17:14 Neil Cusack (Limerick AC) was 6th in the Kosice Marathon in Czecheslovakia. Joan Dooley (Presentation School and attached to Glenstal AC) won both the Shot and Discus at the Bavaria Youth International Meet in Trostberg, West Germany.

At the Limerick AC AGM, Billy Hayes replaced Stan De Lacey as club president. Niall McCarthy (Corbally AC) was awarded the 1977 Bank of Ireland Limerick Sports Star award.

1990 – MARCH

The Limerick Leader-sponsored ‘Street’s of Limerick’ 10K, attracted athletes from significant clubs across the country. Starting outside the Royal George Hotel it was won by Robert Costello of Limerick AC in a time of 30:09.

He was followed in second by John Scanlon (West Limerick) in 30:22 and Richie Clifford (Limerick AC) third in 30:57. 4th Henry Downes (West Limerick) 31:12, 5th Séamus Power ( St Mary’s AC) 31:19, M40 Dennis Coughlan (Clonliffe Harriers).

Veronica Colleran of Shannon AC was the women’s winner followed by Bernadette Stankard (Galway AC) and Susan Tenkins Leevale, 4th Annette Kealy, 5th E. Watson (West Limerick), 6th Siobhán McCormack (Limerick AC) , F35 1st Denise Barrett (West Limerick) 2nd 035 was Carmel Mac Domhnaill, 2nd 045 Mary Cronin..

The run was in aid of an Ultrasound Scan for the Regional Maternity Hospital and 5000 Pounds had been raised at time of print.

People were being asked to hand in their sponsorship cards. The race attracted a ‘political field’ including MEP’s Paddy Lane and John Cushnahen plus Jim Kemmy TD and Councillor Jan O’Sullivan. According to race Chairman Paddy O’Connell 323 completed the road race and another 300 were walkers.

2018

Jessica Coyne (Dooneen) and Niall Shanahan (An Brú) were winners of the Mungret 10K in 37:17 and 32:31 respectively.