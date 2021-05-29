Limerick junior camogie side book Division 3 League semi-final spot

LIMERICK junior camogie side powered their way into the knock-out stages in Division 3 of the Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie Leaguer after securing a convincing 1-10 to 0-5 victory over Waterford in Kilmallock on Saturday afternoon.

A combination of an opening round win over Clare, followed by a draw with Carlow last weekend and today's eight point success over Waterford sees Limerick junior side progress to next month's semi-finals in Division 3.

Limerick were full value for their win here, making a blistering start to the game as Michelle Curtin set up Valerie Shanahan for a superbly taken goal inside the opening 30 seconds.

A point soon afterwards from Elanna Mulcahy, of Killeedy, had Limerick four points to the good.

The home side were dominating possession through the opening quarter, their hurling crisp and assured. That was up until the scoring zone, however, as Limerick failed to convert a number of really well-worked openings. On more than one occasion, the ball dropped short into the grateful hand of the impressive Waterford goalkeeper.

Despite being the better side by some way, Limerick's lead was just three points at the first water break, 1-1 to 0-1.

The home side had strectched a further point clear, 1-4 to 0-3, at the mid-way point in the game.

Templeglantine's Stephanie Wolfe, with a terrific effort from play, and two pointed frees from sharpshooter Enya Harrington, of Na Piarsaigh, maintained the Limerick lead at 1-3 to 0-3, before the hugely influential Ailbhe Larkin, of Mungret-St Paul's raised a further white flag for the home side from Valerie Shanahan's pass.

A fourth Harrington free had Limerick five points to the good, before the home side conceded a penalty. However, Ciara Jackman's powerful effort flew over the crossbar.

Harrington struck over a 37th minute free after the tireless Grace Lee was fouled, to put five points between the sides, 1-6 to 0-4.

Limerick had their influential half-forward Michelle Curtin dismissed a minute later.

However, the home side showed terrific resolve in the face of that setback. They limited their opponents to just one further point and tagged on four of their own.

The excellent Shauna Cunningham landed the pick of those scores as she powered upfield before firing over superbly just before the water-break.

Limerick had the game in safe-keeping now and two further pointed frees from the ever dependable Harrington added to their victory margin.

SCORERS: Limerick: Enya Harrington 0-6 (all frees), Valerie Shanahan 1-0, Shauna Cunningham, Stephanie Wolfe, Ailbhe Larkin, Ellanna Mulcahy 0-1 each. Waterford: Ciara Jackman 0-2 (0-1 free, 0-1 pen), Roisin Kirwan 0-2 frees, Saooirse O'Brien 0-1.

LIMERICK JUNIOR TEAM: Leah O'Carroll (Patrickswell), Megan Ryan (Crecora), Niamh Tuite (Na Piarsaigh), Yvonne Lee (Newcastle West); Grace Lee (Newcastle West), Aoife Coughlan (VC) (Crecora), Shauna Cunningham (Newcastle West); Aisling Cunningham (Capt) (Killeedy), Stephanie Wolfe (Templeglantine); Michelle Curtin (Templeglantine), Ailbhe Larkin (Mungret St. Pauls), Enya Harrington (Na Piarsaigh); Valerie Shanahan (Killeedy), Ellanna Mulcahy (Killeedy), Ciara English (Granagh Ballingarry). SUBS: Aoife Curtin (Templeglantine) for Mulcahy (42 mins), Aoife Morrissey (Mungret-St Paul's) for English (45 mins), Anne Kennedy (Ahane) for Wolfe, Kate Herbert (Ahane) for Yvonne Lee (both 49 mins), Ciara O'Brien (Patrickswell) for Cunningham, Noelle Curtin (Templeglantine) for Shanahan, Shauna Foley (Kilmallock) for Larkin, Emma Barry (Patrickswell) for Harrington (all 55 mins).

WATERFORD: Sally Kelly; Izabela Markiewicz, Hannah Flynn, Emily Mahony; Ellen Curren, Sadie May Rowe, Leah Sheridan, Alannah Jones, Ciara Jackman, Abbie Dunphy, Sarah Morrissey, Niamh Murphy; Roisin Kirwan, Heather Hayes, Saoirse O'Brien.

REFEREE: Enda Loughnane (Galway)