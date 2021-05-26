Graham Rowntree insists Munster Rugby have stocks to deal with loss of James Cronin

MUNSTER Rugby forwards coach Graham Rowntree insists the province is well-stocked to cope with the departure of experienced prop James Cronin at the end of the season.

Thirty year-old Cronin confirmed his departure from the province at the end of the season earlier this month.

The loosehead prop said it was 'with great regret' that he was announcing his time with Munster Rugby will end this summer.

Cronin has made 142 appearances in red and scored 20 tries since making his debut against Leinster in April 2013.

Speaking ahead of Munster's Guinness Rainbow Cup fixture with Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park this Friday, Rowntree backed Cronin to be a success at whichever club he opts to join for next season.

Rowntree said: “I think he (James Cronin)) has been very good for us this year and I think in any career, you've got to experience something new, which he will be looking to do.

“I can't speak highly enough about working with the guy and wherever he goes, he will be successful.”

Former Lions forwards coach Rowntree said Munster was well stocked with options at loosehead prop.

Rowntree said: "It's a very, very competitive position. I think we've seen that this season with the performances of the guys there. Jeremy Loughman and Liam [O'Connor] in particular. Then Josh [Wycherley] took his chance, that game he had in Clermont was incredible.

"Stocks are good there. Guys do come through and guys leave the club, that's just the nature of clubs."