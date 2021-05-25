Former Munster Rugby forward confirms his retirement from rugby

FORMER Munster Rugby second row Ian Nagle has announced that he is to retire from professional rugby.

Nagle announced his arrival on the elite rugby stage with a brilliant performance on a famous Thomond Park night in November 2010, when Munster defeated Australia.

The display earned Nagle the Man of the Match accolade.

Cork native Nagle, who attended Glenstal Abbey School, also spent time at Newcastle, on loan, London Irish, Leinster and Ulster (loan) over more than a decade in the game.

Thirty two-year-old Nagle has most recently been at Zebre, since joining the Italian side in 2019.

The towering lock also represented Ireland at U20 level, as well as lining out for the Ireland Wolfhounds and Emerging Ireland.

Buttevant native Ian Nagle came through the Munster Rugby Academy and featured in Munster's pre-season games in 2009, scoring a try on his debut and later made his senior bow against Newport Gwent Dragons.

After his second year in the Academy, he secured a development contract at the start of the 2010/11 season moving on to a senior contract the following year.

How won the coveted Munster Rugby Young Player of the Year award for the 2010/2011 season.

Nagle joined English Premiership side Newcastle Falcons on a three month loan from Munster in February 2014. He then departed the province at the end of the 2013/14 season, having made a total of 29 appearances for the province.