Munster Rugby issue injury update ahead of Cardiff clash

THE Munster Rugby squad are continuing preparations at the High Performance Centre at UL ahead of our Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup clash against Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park on Friday (7.35pm).

Munster report that British and Irish ions scrum-half Conor Murray has a low-grade leg injury following the side's defeat to Connacht nd is currently rehabilitating.

Murray is unavailable for the Cardiff game but Munster say it is expected to be available for the following round.

Meanwhile, Munster's Ireland centre Chris Farrell is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a groin injury.

Paddy Patterson has returned to training following the ankle injury he sustained against Benetton in March.

Gavin Coombes, who was a late withdrawal from the clash against Connacht due to illness, has also returned to training.

Roman Salanoa is unavailable after picking up an ankle injury in training and is undergoing rehabilitation with the medical department.

Thomas Ahern has rehabilitated his knee injury but the Academy lock has been unable to train due to illness and is unavailable for the Cardiff game on Friday.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy trio Jack Crowley, Alex Kendellen and Conor Phillips made their debuts with the Ireland 7s team at last week’s International Rugby 7s competition in England having spent the past number of weeks with the squad.

Crowley has rejoined Munster training at the HPC, Kendellen is with the Ireland U20s ahead of next month’s Six Nations and Phillips is continuing to train with the Ireland 7s squad.

Unavailable: Thomas Ahern (illness), Chris Farrell (groin), Conor Murray (leg), Roman Salanoa (ankle), Neil Cronin (knee), RG Snyman (knee).