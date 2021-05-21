FAI issues update on grassroots football return to play

THE Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has today informed affiliates that Leagues wishing to complete competitions from the 2020-21 season can do so between June 7 and July 18 inclusive.

This decision was taken following a debate at a Grassroots Webinar on Monday evening. Leagues requiring completion of competitions started pre-lockdown can do so by July 18 ahead of the commencement of their 2021-22 seasons.

The FAI has also confirmed that all Adult Amateur and Youth Leagues looking to start their new 2021/22 season from June 7 can do so.

Announcing the decision, FAI Head of Grassroots Ger McDermott said: “A number of our Leagues expressed their desire to complete competitions when competitive football resumes on June 7 and we have taken those views on board in reaching this decision. We will now work with the Leagues concerned on all matters arising and we wish everyone well with their Return to Play next month in whatever guise that will take.”

Welcoming the decision, FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said: “Some of our Leagues made it very clear to us on Monday that they want to complete competitions already started when football resumes. It is only right that we listen to those views and take them into consideration in reviewing how Irish football will return. I thank everyone involved in getting us to a point which we believe will work for all concerned.”