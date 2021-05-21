Limerick side to face Offaly in Allianz Football League named

THE Limerick senior football team to face Offaly in Division 3 South of the Allianz Football League at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore on Saturday, 3pm, has been named.

Limerick will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the competition following their gritty 1-13 to 0-14 opening weekend success over Tipperary at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Should Billy Lee's side get the better of Offaly, they would secure a place in the Division 3 semi-finals with a game to spare.

Limerick's game with Offaly can be viewed on the GAA GO stream. Offaly defeated Wicklow 1-14 to 1-10 in their opening round league fixture last weekend.

Limerick complete their programme of Division 3 South fixtures with an away date against Wicklow at Aughrim on Saturday week, May 29 at 3pm.

Limerick Senior Football Team v Offaly



1 Donal Ó Sullivan (Capt) (Moinalin)

2 Sean O’Dea (Cill tSíle Drom Caoin)

3 Brian Fanning (Pailis na nGreine)

4 Michael Donovan (Gallbhaile)

5 Tony McCarthy (Cill Dioma/Pailis Chaonraoi)

6 Robert Childs (Gaeil Ghailti)

7 Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh)

8 Darragh Treacy (Naomh Ciaráin)

9 Tommie Childs (Gaeil Ghailti)

10 Cian Sheehan (Caisleain Nua Thiar)

11 Cillian Fahy (Dromcollcoille Beal an Atha)

12 Tommy Griffin (Gearóid Ó Gríofa)

13 Adrian Enright (An tAthair Uí Cathasaigh)

14 Danny Neville (Baile Stiabhne)

15 Hugh Bourke (Áth Dara)

16 Aaron O'Sullivan (Pailis na nGreine)

17 Paul Maher (Áth Dara)

18 Iain Corbett (Caisleain Nua Thiar)

19 Luke Murphy (Moin alin)

20 Josh Ryan (Úlla)

21 Pádraig De Brún (Fiodh Ros)

22 Robbie Burke (Áth Dara)

23 Brian Donovan (Moin alin)

24 Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

25 Gerard Stack (Gearóid Ó Gríofa)

26 Kevin Howard (Chlochán)