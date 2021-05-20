Limerick's Diarmaid Byrnes set to miss Wateford clash due to suspension

LIMERICK defender Diarmaid Byrnes is set to miss Sunday's Allianz Hurling League fixture with Waterford due to suspension, it has been reported this Thursday.

The Irish Examiner newspaper has reported that wing back Byrnes has been handed a one-match ban for a striking incident in the wake of Limerick's Allianz Hurling League Division 1 defeat to Galway at Pearse Stadium, Salthill on Sunday last.

The newspaper is reporting that All-Star defender Byrnes is set to accept the punishment handed out after he clashed with Galway's Jason Flynn at the final whistle on Sunday.

It is understood that the incident was not seen by match referee James Owens or his officials and the Central Competitions Control Committee proposed the penalty.

Byrnes did have the opportunity to contest the one-match suspension.