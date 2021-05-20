Limerick's Fiona Hayes new women's head coach at Ballincollig RFC

LIMERICK woman and former Ireland international Fiona Hayes has been appointed head coach of the Ballincollig Energia Women’s AIL team.

Hayes joins Cork club Ballincollig after a successful tenure as Women’s Head Coach with UL Bohemian.

She is also head coach of the Munster U18 girls.

Fiona Hayes commented about the new role, “I am excited about the new journey I am about to embark on with the players and the club. We have a chance to build a legacy for Women’s Rugby in Cork and create an environment where female players can enjoy the game while competing at the highest level.

"I will use my experience and knowledge of the game I love to help players in their development both on and off the pitch.”

A talented sporting all-rounder Fiona Hayes was also a keen soccer player and captained UL to win the Ireland Intervarsities title in 2005 as well as winning the FAI Cup with Cork side Douglas Hall in 2013.

Hayes’ appointment comes on the heels of the announcement of former club, provincial and Ireland team mate Niamh Briggs as her replacement at UL Bohs earlier this week.

Ballincolig Director of Rugby, Denis Stevenson, commented, “We are delighted to have Fiona join us in Ballincollig as we look to build our women’s programme and develop a centre of excellence.

"Having Fiona on board is a huge statement for Cork rugby as we build a pathway for aspiring players. Fiona’s expertise and knowledge of the women’s game and the game as a whole will only enhance this ambition going forward.”