Limerick's Eoin Corby competes at LEN European Aquatics Championships tomorrow

Limerick's Eoin Corby will compete in the Men's 50m Breaststroke heats at the at LEN European Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary this Friday.

The highly-regarded Corby is a member of a large Swim Ireland team of 24 athletes, including 20 swimmers and four divers, who are competing in the championships which are taking place this week at the Duna Arena.

Nineteen-year-old Irish junior record holder Corby is from Clarina. Several members of the Ireland team,including Limerick teenager Corby train at the National Centre at UL.

Four Ireland swimmers have already achieved Olympic Consideration Times for individual events –Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Daniel Wiffen and Mona McSharry.