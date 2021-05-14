Resilient Treaty United back on track as Jack Lynch's strike downs Athlone Town

RESILIENT Treaty United got their SSE Airtricity League First Division season back on track after securing a hard fought 1-0 victory over Athlone Town at the Markets Field on Friday night.

A smashing 21st minute goal from captain Jack Lynch, created by Sean McSweeney's slide rule pass, helped Tommy Barrett's charges seal their third win of the campaign.

The result was a perfect response for Tommy Barrett's charges following their frustrating 3-2 defeat to UCD at Belfield Bowl seven days earlier, when they surrendered a 2-0 lead.

That loss was Treaty's first of the campaign, but the Limerick-based side will be delighted to have recorded their third home win of the campaign here.

Manager Barrett will be pleased with his side's solid defensive display as they held the Midlanders, who led the league through the early weeks of the season, scoreless.

Next up for Treaty United is a third trip to Dublin in four weeks as a date with Cabinteely at Stradbrook on Friday night next awaits, 7.45pm.

Treaty Utd manager Tommy Barrett made two changes to his starting line-out which lost out at UCD for the visit of the Midlanders. Sean Guerins and Anto O'Donnell came into the home side's starting XI, replacing Dean George and Callum McNamara.

When the two sides met in a pre-season friendly at the Markets Field in March, Treaty emerged 2-1 winners with goals from Clyde O'Connell and Sean McSweeney.

The light drizzle which fell before kick-off and during the opening half made for a slick playing surface. Visitors Athlone created the first half chance of the night, but Stephen Meaney's well struck effort from just outside the penalty area slid narrowly wide in the eighth minute.

Treaty's best chance in the opening quarter arrived on 19 minutes when a great through ball from Kieran Hanlon puts McSweeney through but the ball didn't fall kindly for the former Limerick Gaelic football star and the effort on goal flew over the crossbar.

Treaty Utd hit the front on 21 minutes and McSweeney was again centrally involved. Kieran Hanlon began the move, before transferring to McSweeney who played a terrific blind pass to put Jack Lynch through on goal and the skipper made no mistake when finishing clinically into the bottom right corner.

Treaty created a couple of half chances in the wake of taking the lead, but Athlone remained a threat and Meaney again shot narrowly side after showing some neat footwork to create the opening in the 39th minute.

Treaty retained their 1-0 advantage until half-time.

The home side introduced the fit-again Joel Coustrain for Kieran Hanlon early in the second half. The talented Coustrain almost made an immediate impact following a a mix-up in the visitors defence. Former Corbally Utd schoolboy Coustrain set-up captain Lynch, but his effort was saved by Athlone 'keeper Schlingermann.

Athlone continued to post a threat, however, and it took a terrific save from goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan to keep a Shane Barnes effort out of the net.

Treaty gave a debut to the talented Willie Armshaw as the replaced Edward McCarthy in the 83rd minute of the contest.

The home side remained resolute in defence through the closing stages of the game, including four minutes of added time, as they secured a precious three points.

TREATY UNITED: Tadhg Ryan, Charlie Fleming, Marc Ludden, Clyde O'Connell, Anthony O'Donnell, Kieran Hanlon (Joel Coustrain 58), Sean McSweeney (Matt McKevitt 80), Matt Keane (Callum McNamara 80), Sean Guerins, Edward McCarthy (Willie Armshaw 83), Jack Lynch (Capt).

ATHLONE TOWN: Michael Schlingermann, Derek Daly (David Brookes 63), Daniel McKenna, Killian Cantwell, Adam Wixted, Jamie Hollywood (Brandon McCann 70), Kurtis Byrne (Capt), Stephen Meaney (Shane Barnes 70), James Doona, Tumelo Tiou (Jack Reynolds 80), Dylan Hand.

REFEREE: Alan Patchell